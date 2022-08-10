Manchester City eye surprise move for Bundesliga defender - reports

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro.

According to Sky Sports, Pep Guardiola's are considering a move for the Portugal international as his side are desperately short of full-backs. The Cityzens parted ways with left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joined Arsenal this summer. They will therefore be keen to sign an adequate replacement for the Ukrainian before the close of the summer transfer window on September 1.

The club were heavily linked with a move for Spanish full-back Marc Cucurella. However, earlier this month, the young full-back joined Premier League rivals Chelsea. Manchester City are set to switch their focus to Borussia Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro.

The 28-year-old joined Dortmund from Lorient in the summer of 2016. He has made 190 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 34 goals, and has helped the club win two DFB Pokals. He enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring five goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

Guerreiro has also made 56 appearances for the Portugal national team and helped his side win Euro 2016 and the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League.

Guerreiro's ability to play as a midfielder, full-back, and wing-back make him the ideal replacement for Zinchenko at Manchester City. The defender's technical and attacking abilities also make him the ideal transfer target for Pep Guardiola.

Borussia Dortmund unlikely to entertain offers for Manchester City target Raphael Guerreiro

Spain v Portugal: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Borussia Dortmund will be reluctant to listen to offers for Raphael Guerreiro as the Portuguese defender has been an integral member of the club's starting line-up for the last six seasons.

Furthermore, the Bundesliga giants have enjoyed an impressive summer transfer window despite parting ways with Norwegian striker Erling Haaland. They have added Karim Adeyemi, Niklas Sule, Anthony Modeste, Marcel Lotka, Salih Ozcan, and Nico Schlotterbeck to their squad.

They will also be keen to keep hold of their best players to boost their chances of mounting a serious challenge against Bayern Munich for the league title this season.

Manchester City could therefore be forced to look at other options in the market. As per David Ornstein (via Sports Illustrated), the Premier League giants are keeping tabs on Stuttgart full-back Borna Sosa and Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez.

