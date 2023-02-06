Manchester City fear 26-year-old superstar could push for Barcelona move this summer: Reports

Manchester City fear Rodri could push for a move to Barcelona in the summer, as per Football Insider.

The Catalan giants are eager to find a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, who could leave as a free agent this summer. The 34-year-old continues to be an important part of manager Xavi Hernandez's squad.

He has featured in 26 games across competitions and is an assuring presence in defensive midfield alongside Gavi and Pedri. But there isn't much Barcelona can do if the Spaniard doesn't want to renew his deal beyond the end of the season.

Xavi has already claimed that the decision regarding a contract renewal at the club rests with Busquets. He is a living legend for the Catalan giants, having made 706 appearances across competitions and won 31 trophies with the club.

All good things must come to an end, however, and Barcelona are planning for life without Busquets. This could be a potential headache for Manchester City, as they believe Rodri could look to return to his homeland.

He joined the Cityzens from Atletico Madrid for a fee of £62.8 million in the summer of 2019. Since then, he has registered 14 goals and as many assists in 181 games across competitions under manager Pep Guardiola.

Rodri's status in Guardiola's starting XI isn't up for debate. Despite Kalvin Phillips' arrival from Leeds United last summer, Rodri has started in all but one of City's 21 games this season.

The Englishman, meanwhile, has played just 18 minutes of league football this term, largely due to a shoulder injury. Manchester City could, however, look beyond Phillips to replace Rodri if he does leave the club.

They have been linked with moves for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice of West Ham United.

Manchester City boss reveals he is open to sensational Barcelona return

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently claimed that he would be open to returning to Barcelona as their head coach.

The Spanish tactician was Barca's manager from 2008 to 2012, where he won a number of trophies, including two UEFA Champions League titles. After a three-year spell at Bayern Munich, he became Manchester City's manager in the summer of 2016.

Since then, he has lifted 11 titles with the Cityzens, including four Premier League trophies. Speaking at a press conference last month, Guardiola told reporters (h/t Mirror):

"If I'm training here, wherever and Barcelona calls me, I'll go to Barcelona, it's my club."

Guardiola's contract at the Etihad runs until the summer of 2025. Manager Xavi Hernandez, meanwhile, is under contract at the Spotify Camp Nou until the end of next season.

