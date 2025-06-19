Manchester City fined £1.08 million by Premier League for repeated rule breaches last season: Reports

Alleged to have breached nine rules last season, Manchester City have been reportedly fined £1.08 million by the Premier League. As per Tribuna, some of the breaches include delayed kick-offs and restarts amounting to 18 minutes and 53 seconds.
A detailed review of the nine breaches reveals the following. In the 1-0 league win over Southampton on October 26, 2024, City were fined £40,000 for delaying the game by two minutes and 10 seconds.
The Cityzens were also at blame for delaying kick-off by one minute and 38 seconds in their 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on November 23, 2024. This attracted a fine of £60,000 despite the defeat.
Some weeks later (December 4, 2024), City delayed play against Nottingham Forest for one minute and 59 seconds. This garnered a charge of £80,000 by the Premier League regulatory body.
Three days later, City were guilty of time wasting in their draw against Crystal Palace. They delayed play for one minute and 29 seconds and were fined £100,000.
In their 2-1 loss in the Derby against Manchester United on December 17, City were charged £125,000 for delays. They were also fined £125,000, £150,00, £210,000 and £190,000 against Aston Villa, West Ham United, Ipswich Town and Newcastle United, respectively. This led to a total fee of £1.08 million.
The aforementioned report also claimed that City have accepted the penalties and have tendered their apology. Thus, Pep Guardiola's men will be looking to adjust and avoid the aforementioned delays next season.
"They have a huge squad" - Danny Mills on Manchester City's potential transfer ban
Pundit Danny Mills has stressed that Manchester City have a huge squad and they might not be affected by a transfer embargo. The former City defender also revealed that it would be pointless to place a transfer ban on his former club.
In a discussion with William Hill Vegas, the right-back said (via GOAL):
"They have a huge squad. A transfer embargo didn’t affect Chelsea too much when Frank Lampard had those issues. They have got enough players. A fine? Pointless. Surely that defeats the object. You are asking a team with sovereign wealth to pay a fine, big deal! I think they will be absolutely fine. They are buying players already."
He added:
“This is probably going to drag beyond this window anyhow. They will know that. If you saw four or five players come in very quickly, then you might have an idea of what might be happening and what the punishment might be. But it looks like City are planning for the future like they normally do."
This summer, Manchester City have completed the deals of Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Rayan Cherki, among others.