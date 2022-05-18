Manchester City forward has not 'completely ruled out a move' to Arsenal despite potential lack of Champions League football - Reports

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is expected to leave the Etihad this summer with Arsenal seen as a potential destination. The Gunners potential lack of Champions League football might be a stumbling block.

Arsenal were in pole position to land the fourth spot until recently. Consecutive defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United has now seen them fall two points behind Spurs, with one league game left this season.

However, SunSports has reported that the player's agents are still impressed with Mikel Arteta's rebuilding project at the club. They have engaged in talks for a deal worth £40-£50 million for Jesus.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Arsenal already discussed with Gabriel's agent. "We like the project", agent Pettinati told me. Arsenal are preparing the opening bid for Gabriel Jesus. Manchester City want around €50-60m to sell Gabriel this summer, even if his current deal won't be extended.Arsenal already discussed with Gabriel's agent. "We like the project", agent Pettinati told me. Arsenal are preparing the opening bid for Gabriel Jesus. Manchester City want around €50-60m to sell Gabriel this summer, even if his current deal won't be extended. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Arsenal already discussed with Gabriel's agent. "We like the project", agent Pettinati told me. https://t.co/rTm2kjFndN

SunSports also reports that Jesus' representatives are in no rush to make a decision right now. They want the 25-year-old to end the season on a high before considering his next move.

His departure comes in light of City's signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, with the Norwegian dynamite set to spearhead their lineup next season onwards.

Clubs from Germany, Spain and Italy are rumored to have been keeping tabs on the striker too, but SunSport reported last week that he wants to remain in England.

GOAL @goal Gabriel Jesus averages a goal or assist every 100 minutes since joining Manchester City 🤙 Gabriel Jesus averages a goal or assist every 100 minutes since joining Manchester City 🤙 https://t.co/O3GMzBOxFE

Jesus could make his final appearance for the Sky Blues this weekend against Aston Villa and win his fourth Premier League title with a victory on Sunday.

Signed from Brazilian side Palmeiras for £27 million in 2016, Jesus has amassed 235 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions, scoring 95 goals and making 46 assists.

Manchester City to get unstoppable under Haaland

The Sky Blues have had no issues finding the net despite never signing a new striker following Sergio Aguero's departure last summer.

In fact, they've accrued the highest number of goals in the Premier League this season with 96, five more than Liverpool.

With Haaland leading a side like this next season, it could be a frightening prospect not just for the league, but the whole of Europe.

The 21-year-old has demonstrated his goalscoring brilliance with RB Salzburg and Dortmund, and is set for another prolific spell with Manchester City.

His link-up with playmaking wizard Kevin De Bruyne is most eagerly looked forward to, as the duo could form a devastating partnership.

Edited by Diptanil Roy