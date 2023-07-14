Manchester City forward keen on Saudi Pro League move as he awaits deal worth £865,000-a-week: Reports

Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez is keen on joining Saudi giants Al Ahli after receiving an £865,000 per week offer.

TalkSPORT reports that City are now waiting for a bid from Al Ahli for Mahrez as the Algerian winger looks set to be heading to the Middle East. A fee of £30 million is being prepared by Al Malaki.

Mahrez has been a mainstay in the Manchester City side since joining from Leicester City in 2018. He featured 47 times across competitions last season for the treble winners, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists.

However, the 32-year-old wasn't always a starter and City boss Pep Guardiola hinted that this was annoying the Algeria international. He said in April (via The Mirror):

"He’s always grumpy with me when he doesn’t play, but I know perfectly his quality and on the biggest stages and in the important moments, he’s there.”

Mahrez has two years left on his contract at the Etihad but may be enticed to be part of the exodus of European talent heading to Saudi this summer. The likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante (both Al Ittihad), Ruben Neves, and Kalidou Koulibaly (both Al Hilal) have all headed to the Saudi Pro League.

Ah Ahli have also lured goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea to the Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium. They finished top of the Saudi First Division and were promoted to the Pro League.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez makes history by winning the UEFA Champions League

Mahrez (front right) has become an Etihad hero.

Mahrez won the Champions League for the first time in his career last month when Manchester City beat Inter Milan in the final. Rodri's second half strike was decisive as Guardiola's men secured a 1-0 win at the Ataturk Stadium.

The Algerian winger didn't feature in the final which will have frustrated him but he did make history. Mahrez became the first Algerian to win Europe's elite club competition in over 30 years. The last Algerian to win the Champions League was Rabah Madjer who did so for FC Porto back in 1987.

Mahrez did have an impact for Manchester City during the tournament despite his absence in the final. He scored three goals and provided two assists in nine games as the Cityzens went on to win the illustrious trophy.

The veteran attacker has now won all trophies on offer at the Etihad, hence he may be open to try a new challenge. He will no doubt go down as one of the Premier League's greatest wingers.

