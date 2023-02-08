Manchester City hire lawyer who charges £400k-a-week and helped Boris Johnson over 'Partygate' - Reports 

According to reports, Manchester City has turned to Lord Pannick KC to be acquitted of their alleged multiple financial breaches.

Manchester City was rocked on Monday (February 6) when they were charged with over 100 breaches of financial rules over the course of nine years. These charges range from not complying with UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations to withholding revenue generated from sponsors.

The situation is so serious for the Cityzens that if convicted, they face points deductions or expulsion from the Premier League, and could even be stripped of some of their Premier League titles. To make matters worse, Pep Guardiola might even walk away from the club.

Manchester City has not wasted any time in responding. As per The Lawyer, they have assembled a reputable legal team to defend their case, including Lord Pannick KC.

Blackstone Chamber's Lord Pannick KC is set to defend the Sky Blues alongside colleague Adam Lewis in what is set to be one of the biggest sporting legal battles in history.

Lord Pannick KC is best known for advising former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the coronavirus pandemic, when the latter was accused of partying in Downing Street during lockdowns.

His services won't come cheaply, and reports state he could earn up to £80,000 a day, the same as Kevin De Bruyne. He would be paid more than all but seven of Manchester City's players.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester City are set to hire Lord Pannick KC, one of Boris Johnson's Partygate lawyers, to help defend the club against the Premier League.



He typically charges £5,000-a-hour but could charge City £80,000-a-day or £400,000-a-week if it goes to trial.



(Source: Manchester City are set to hire Lord Pannick KC, one of Boris Johnson's Partygate lawyers, to help defend the club against the Premier League.He typically charges £5,000-a-hour but could charge City £80,000-a-day or £400,000-a-week if it goes to trial.(Source: @SunSport 🚨 Manchester City are set to hire Lord Pannick KC, one of Boris Johnson's Partygate lawyers, to help defend the club against the Premier League.He typically charges £5,000-a-hour but could charge City £80,000-a-day or £400,000-a-week if it goes to trial.(Source: @SunSport) https://t.co/1GXzyYiVoI

City Xtra @City_Xtra



[via Lord Pannick KC - set to defend #ManCity vs the #PL - typically charges around £5,000 an hour, but has been known to request up to £10,000. At the top end, come the trial when he is working full-time, Pannick could be paid £80,000 a day, or £400,000 a week.[via @TheLawyermag Lord Pannick KC - set to defend #ManCity vs the #PL - typically charges around £5,000 an hour, but has been known to request up to £10,000. At the top end, come the trial when he is working full-time, Pannick could be paid £80,000 a day, or £400,000 a week.[via @TheLawyermag]

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany responds to club critics

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has given his input on the charges against his former club Manchester City.

The former City captain, who won four Premier League titles, four League Cups and two FA Cups, was not impressed with the critics who were undermining City's achievements due to the alleged financial breaches.

Following his side's victory against Ipswich in the FA Cup on Tuesday (7th February), he said:

"I look at it and sometimes roll my eyes a little bit. No doubt there's a lot of righteousness in the world to come and tell you what you've done wrong, and then if everybody looks at themselves, I think the football industry in general is not one that can afford to point the finger too many times.

He added:

"I think all of you will have a little bit of a smile on your face to know what the football industry is about. I'm very sceptical when people start pointing fingers. Do the best for yourself and let's try and improve all the time but I'm a little bit sceptical when the fingers get pointed easily."

Kompany, who has made a total of 360 appearances for the Cityzens, also said he hasn't had the time to look at the full details of the case as he is fully focused on getting Burnley back to the Premier League.

"The fixtures actually help me because I've had no time to look into it or feel emotionally connected to what's happening,"

Poll : 0 votes