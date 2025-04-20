Manchester City hold talks to sign £50 million star wanted by Liverpool - Reports

Manchester City have initiated talks for the signing of Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez, but have some stiff competition from Liverpool. The Reds are thought to have the advantage in the running for the 21-year-old (via TBR Football).
The Hungarian defender has emerged as a key target for both Premier League clubs. He featured heavily for Bournemouth last season, and he has played in all 33 Premier League matches this season. His standout performance was in the 2-1 Premier League win against Manchester City earlier this season (November 2, 2024), where he assisted both goals.
The Reds see Kerkez as a potential long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson. With Robertson now 31 and deputy Kostas Tsimikas not proving to be a challenge, the Merseyside club envisions that Kerkez could bring in proper competition. Reports indicate that Liverpool are optimistic that they can finalize a deal, looking at a valuation of around £50 million from Bournemouth.
Meanwhile, City is considering overhauling the summer with many key departures, including Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, and maybe Jack Grealish. While they admire Kerkez's profile, the Manchester club is not willing to end up in a bidding war against their rivals. Despite City's interest, the Reds remain firmly in the driver's seat for the defender's signature.
Liverpool urged to make shock move for departing Manchester City playmaker
Kevin De Bruyne's impending exit from Manchester City has brought about a flurry of interest from clubs, and Liverpool have been encouraged to join the race for his signature. Ex-Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe believes the Belgian player still has fight left in him to compete at the highest level and could do well in Arne Slot's team next season.
De Bruyne already confirmed that he would leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season after almost ten years of trophy-winning. Indeed, with 107 goals and 177 assists, he has helped City dominate England with 416 appearances, taking home all the major club trophies, including the Champions League.
He is strongly linked with MLS sides, with all other interest coming from the Saudi Pro League. But Sharpe thinks Europe should not be written off. He told Stadium Astro (via Football365):
“I can see him staying in Europe... I think he could be worth a gamble for Liverpool... He could play in certain games and I think that would be a pretty good move for him and it would work out for Liverpool as well.”
It is uncertain if the Anfield giants would be interested. However, the suggestion of the Manchester City superstar joining a rival team within the Premier League seems unlikely.