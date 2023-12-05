Manchester City hopeful of beating Real Madrid in race to sign 'next Lionel Messi' - Reports

Premier League holders Manchester City are reportedly hopeful of beating European giants like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the signature of Claudio Echeverri, dubbed the 'next Lionel Messi'.

As reported by Four Four Two via The Mirror, Manchester City feel that they have an edge over Echeverri's other admirers because of their relationship with River Plate. The two clubs are said to be on very good terms following Manchester City's acquisition of Julain Alvarez.

Alvarez joined Pep Guardiola's side in a deal worth a reported £14 million in January 2022 but remained on loan in Buenos Aires until the summer. He has made a solid impact upon his arrival at Manchester City and also played a key role in helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Claudio Echeverri's talent is undisputed, which is evident from the fact that he has been likened to Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. Just 17 years of age, the young attacking midfielder's stock has been on the rise in recent months and he has particularly caught the eye thanks to his performances at the Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

Echeverri signed his first professional contract with River Plate aged just 16 and was part of the side that won the Argentine Primera Division last year. The teenage sensation has so far made four appearances for River Plate, providing one assist in the process.

Echeverri is capped 18 times for the Argentina Under-17 side and led his country to fourth place in the recently concluded 2023 Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia. He won the Bronze Boot in the competition, scoring five goals and providing one assist in seven games.

Echeverri currently has a reported release clause of around £21 million but that goes up to £25 million within 10 days before the end of the January transfer window. However, River Plate are believed to be looking for a much bigger fee for their top talent.

Manchester City target admits he is ‘nowhere near’ Lionel Messi

Highly-rated Argentine youngster Claudio Echeverri has opened up on comparisons with Lionel Messi, admitting that he is nowhere close to the level of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Although Echeverri looks up to Messi, his game is more similar to another former Argentine superstar, Pablo Aimar. He told FIFA’s official website, as quoted by Goal:

“I always said that my idol was Messi, but I’m nowhere near Messi! I also really liked Pablo Aimar, who’s part of the national-team staff, and he’s spoken to me many times. He’s a great person, and he gives me useful pointers about what I need to correct in my game. I’d probably say ‘Pablito’, then – he was a talented player and loved to take on defenders like me.”

Echeverri also said that he is keen to make it to the senior Argentina side after breaking into the senior River Plate team. He added:

“I always said that my dream was to make my debut for River’s first team, and I’ve done that now. Now, it’s probably playing for the senior national team. That’s my dream.”

Echeverri turns 18 in January 2024 and is expected to be in high demand because of his huge potential. He has been linked with Manchester City, Real Madrid and several other top European sides.