Manchester City identify Barcelona star as ‘ideal’ Kevin De Bruyne successor: Reports

Manchester City have identified Barcelona midfielder Pedri as their ideal successor for Kevin De Bruyne, as per reports. The Cityzens are considering making a move to sign the Spain international as De Bruyne nears the end of his contract with the club.

A report from Marca (via Barca Universal) claims that Pep Guardiola's side are interested in Pedri. The Spaniard has developed into one of the finest midfielders in the world in recent years. Still only 22 years old, the former Las Palmas man is regarded as being off the market by his club. However, the Premier League side may make an audacious attempt to sign him.

Meanwhile, Belgian playmaker De Bruyne is being phased out at Manchester City, with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season. The 33-year-old has played 1,698 minutes for the Cityzens across 31 appearances this season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists.

Guardiola's side have already secured the signature of Argentine youngster Claudio Echeverri, an attacking midfielder, from River Plate. They appear, however, to be interested in signing a ready-made replacement for De Bruyne, hence their interest in Pedri.

Pedri has made his mark as one of the finest midfield talents over the years, and has registered five goals and seven assists in 44 appearances this season. The young midfielder appears to have overcome injury problems that troubled him in recent seasons, as he has played 3,462 minutes for Barcelona this campaign.

Manchester City star De Bruyne is expected to move elsewhere once his contract ends in June, and the club is keen to sign a replacement. They have been linked with AC Milan star Tijjani Reijnders, as well, but Pedri appears to be their main target.

