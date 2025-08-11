Manchester City identify Liverpool linked star as 'dream target' after Jack Grealish closes in on exit: Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City have joined Liverpool in their interest in Real Madrid ace Rodrygo as part of their plans to strengthen their attack this summer, as per reports. The Cityzens are looking to bring in attacking reinforcement if Jack Grealish completes his transfer away from the club. Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Rodrygo is the dream target for Pep Guardiola to add to his attack this summer if more exits take place. The Brazil international is unsettled at the Santiago Bernabeu after appearing to lose his place in the starting XI since the end of the 2024-25 season. Real Madrid are open to parting ways with Rodrygo this summer only if the 24-year-old hands in a transfer request. They will be willing to do business with suitors who are able to offer up to €100 million as their transfer package for the talented forward.Liverpool have an eye on Rodrygo as an option to strengthen their attack after the exit of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich earlier this summer. They are currently pursuing a deal for Alexander Isak and have yet to make a concrete offer for Rodrygo, causing optimism among other interested parties.Manchester City are the latest Premier League side to be linked with a move for the former Santos ace, but a move for him will depend on outgoings. The trio of Grealish, Savinho, and James McAtee are in talks with different clubs over summer moves, and these transfers will allow them move for Rodrygo. They have already signed the quartet of Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait Nouri, Rayan Cherki, and Marcus Bettinelli this summer. Crystal Palace repeat Manchester City feat with Liverpool win in Community Shield Crystal Palace claimed another famous scalp at Wembley Stadium as they defeated Liverpool on penalties to win the Community Shield. The Eagles followed up their FA Cup triumph over Manchester City last season with a win over the Premier League champions to claim more silverware.New signing Hugo Ekitike opened the scoring for the Reds inside four minutes at Wembley before a Jean-Philippe Mateta equaliser from the penalty spot in the 17th minute. Arne Slot's side retook the lead through right-back Jeremie Frimpong in the 21st minute after his cross beat goalkeeper Dean Henderson.Ismaila Sarr equalised for Palace in the 77th minute to force a penalty shootout as the game ended 2-2. Palace goalkeeper Henderson saved two spot-kicks, just as he did against Manchester City in May, to emerge as the hero for his side as they won the shootout 3-2.