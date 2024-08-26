Manchester City identify teenage star as surprise Julian Alvarez replacement - Reports

The Athletic report that Manchester City have identified Orri Oskarsson as Julian Alvarez's replacement. Alvarez has completed a £81 million summer move from Man City to Atletico Madrid.

City have Erling Haaland in their ranks and the Norwegian has started the season in a spectacular manner, scoring four goals in three appearances. City, though, are looking to add a back-up to Haaland.

19-year-old Oskarsson has emerged as a shock target for the Cityzens. Oskarsson is an Iceland international and currently plays for Danish club FC Copenhagen. He has so far scored 23 goals and provided nine assists in 61 appearances for the Danish outfit.

Oskarsson, a tall presence in the attack, has also played eight games for Iceland, scoring twice. Julian Alvarez was a key player for Pep Guardiola's team last season. He acted as a world-class replacement when Erling Haaland was injured.

The Argentine, however, has moved to Atletico as he wants to be the first-choice striker of a team. City are looking for a replacement and finding a player of Alvarez's pedigree is not easy.

Manchester City are looking to add young Oskarsson in their ranks and the forward could be available for £17 million. He has a contract with Copenhagen until the end of the 2027-28 season.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reveals one trait he likes about Erling Haaland

Manchester City has one of the best strikers in the world, Erling Haaland. Few, if any, in world football can match the Norwegian's goalscoring prowess and he has started the 2024-25 season in a scary manner.

Pep Guardiola has now revealed the unusual trait he likes about Haaland. The Spaniard claimed when Haaland presses opposition defenders, it's a scary prospect for the other team. He told the media (via BBC):

"I like when he runs a lot. I like when he presses like an animal. I like it. It helps to score a goal. When you are connected defensively, you are connected offensively. His body language - imagine a central defender has the ball and he makes a sprint with this body and legs moving. It's scary."

Manchester City earned a 4-1 win against Ipswich Town in their latest Premier League game and Haaland bagged a sensational hat-trick. The Cityzens have won both of their opening games and are currently leading the Premier League table. City are looking to win the league title for a fifth successive season.

