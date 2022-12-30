Manchester City interested in highly rated Argentine midfielder - Reports

Manchester City hold a genuine interest in Velez Sarsfield's highly rated Argentinean midfielder Maximo Perrone, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Manchester City are one of the richest clubs in Europe and have often flexed their financial muscle power. They notably forked out a significant amount of money in transfer fees, agent commissions and other bonuses to sign Erling Haaland last summer.

However, the Cityzens have also shown that they have an eye for shrewd signings outside Europe. They signed highly-rated Brazilian forward Kayky last year, while acquiring Julian Alvarez from River Plate ahead of the 2022-23 season.

It appears South America is an area of interest for the Premier League giants as they are now being linked with another player from the continent. According to the aforementioned source, they are interested in signing Perrone from Velez.

Matteo Moretto @MatteMoretto twitter.com/mattemoretto/s… Matteo Moretto @MatteMoretto



De momento nadie del City Group se ha puesto oficialmente en contacto con Vélez para pagar la cláusula (9M€).



El jugador aceptaría negociar solo con el Manchester City y NO con el Grupo City.



@relevo Caso Máximo PerroneDe momento nadie del City Group se ha puesto oficialmente en contacto con Vélez para pagar la cláusula (9M€).El jugador aceptaría negociar solo con el Manchester City y NO con el Grupo City. Caso Máximo Perrone 🇦🇷De momento nadie del City Group se ha puesto oficialmente en contacto con Vélez para pagar la cláusula (9M€).El jugador aceptaría negociar solo con el Manchester City y NO con el Grupo City.@relevo El Manchester City está realmente interesado en Máximo Perrone. Vélez aún no ha recibido ninguna comunicación oficial, pero el club inglés está realmente pensando en seguir adelante con las conversaciones. @relevo El Manchester City está realmente interesado en Máximo Perrone. Vélez aún no ha recibido ninguna comunicación oficial, pero el club inglés está realmente pensando en seguir adelante con las conversaciones. @relevo twitter.com/mattemoretto/s…

Manchester City are now considering making a formal approach for the midfielder, as per the report. Velez, though, are yet to receive any official communication from Pep Guardiola's side.

Perrone, 19, has his contract with the Argentinean outfit expiring at the end of next year. He also has a meager €9 million release clause in his deal with them if the report is to be believed.

There have been suggestions that Perrone could be signed to one of the City Football Group's clubs. However, the player is reportedly only open to a transfer to the Etihad Stadium as things stand.

Perrone rose through the ranks at Velez's academy before making his senior debut for them earlier this year. The defensive-minded midfielder has since gone on to make 33 appearances across all competitions for them, contributing towards five goals in the process.

With Manchester City interested in acquiring his services, the teenager could soon be on his way out of Velez. However, it remains to be seen if the Cityzens intend to step up their interest in him immediately.

Manchester City are not the only club interested in signing Perrone

Guardiola's side might have to act quickly to sign Perrone from Velez as they are not the only club interested in signing him. Portuguese giants Benfica have also been linked with a move for the teenage midfielder.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



ojogo.pt/futebol/1a-lig… Benfica are now preparing for a future without Enzo Fernandez. Vélez officials have been approached with the objective of finalizing an agreement for Máximo Perrone who will be the replacement. Benfica are now preparing for a future without Enzo Fernandez. Vélez officials have been approached with the objective of finalizing an agreement for Máximo Perrone who will be the replacement.ojogo.pt/futebol/1a-lig…

The Primeira Liga club are reportedly on the lookout for a new midfielder to replace Enzo Fernandez. They have been forced to find a replacement for the 21-year-old, who is the subject of interest from Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in signing Perrone. According to Portuguese daily Record, they have taken initial steps to acquire his services.

