Manchester City interested in signing Arsenal star - Reports

Premier League holders Manchester City are interested in signing Arsenal defender Ben White, Italian outlet Calcio Mercato has reported.

Manchester City have no shortage of defenders at their disposal, with Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, and Manuel Akanji featuring on a decked-up roster. Coach Pep Guardiola is still reportedly keen to improve his squad and add another defender to it. Arsenal defender White is believed to be on Manchester City’s radar, alongside Croatia’s 2022 World Cup breakout star Josko Gvardiol.

White has been integral to Arsenal’s unexpected Premier League title challenge this season. The England international has featured in 15 Premier League games this season, pitching in with two assists. The defender, who is naturally a centre-back, has primarily operated as a right-back this season, showcasing his versatility. His ability to play in multiple defensive positions could be why Manchester City are interested in signing him.

White, who prematurely left England’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad due to undisclosed reasons, has been with the Gunners since July 2021. The 25-year-old joined Arteta’s side for a staggering €58.5 million fee from Brighton & Hove Albion and has a contract until June 2026.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta lauds Martin Odegaard for his performance against West Ham United

Gunners skipper Martin Odegaard provided two assists as the north Londoners came from behind to secure a 3-1 win over West Ham United in Monday’s (26 December) Premier League clash.

In the 53rd minute, Odegaard’s shot fell into Bukayo Saka’s path, allowing the Englishman to cancel out Said Benrahma’s first-half strike. Five minutes later, Granit Xhaka assisted Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal’s second of the night. Finally, in the 69th minute, Odegaard played a ball into the penalty box for Edward Nketiah, who swiveled and found the netting to settle the game.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



£30m was a steal Martin Odegaard is leading this table topping Arsenal side at the age of just 24.He's already hit double figures for goal contributions in the Premier League this season.£30m was a steal Martin Odegaard is leading this table topping Arsenal side at the age of just 24.He's already hit double figures for goal contributions in the Premier League this season.£30m was a steal 👏 https://t.co/yryVIbrFp4

Arteta was impressed with Odegaard’s display and lauded him after the game.

“A top performance. And you will look at everything that he did with the ball, as well as what he did without the ball. The way he guided the team in many moments, the presence that he had in in the way we play today. He had a real impact on that,” Arteta told the club media.

Assists aside, Odegaard played five key passes, created two big chances, and completed two dribbles.

