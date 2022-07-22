Manchester City interested in signing Mexican defender: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly considering a move for KRC Genk left-back Gerardo Arteaga this summer.

According to TUDN journalist Luis Omar Tapia [via Sport Witness], the 23-year-old defender is in the 'orbit' of the Premier League champions. He is also the subject of interest from Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United.

The Cityzens will be keen to sign a left-back this summer to provide cover and competition to Joao Cancelo.

Ukrainian left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko looks set to leave the Etihad Stadium and join Arsenal in a deal worth £32 million as per Sky Sports. The 25-year-old was spotted sitting next to the Gunners' sporting director Edu Gaspar during the club's 3-1 victory over Orlando City in a pre-season friendly.

Pep Guardiola's side have been heavily linked with a move for Brighton full-back Marc Cucurella, who was one of the breakout stars of the Premier League last season.

The Spaniard helped the Seagulls finish ninth in the league table. He won the Brighton & Hove Albion 'Player of the Year' and the club's 'Players Player of the Year' awards.

Manchester City have reportedly offered £30 million for the 23-year-old. However, Graham Potter's side are seeking a fee in the region of £50 million, a sum the Cityzens are seemingly unwilling to match. They have, therefore, switched their focus to Gerardo Arteaga.

Arteaga joined Genk from Santos Laguna in 2020 and helped them win the Belgian Cup in his debut campaign with the club. He has made 70 appearances for the Belgian side in all competitions.

Manchester City could opt against signing a new full-back and deploy Nathan Ake as a left-back

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Nathan Ake joined Manchester City from Bournemouth in a deal worth £41 million in 2020. Despite the Dutchman's hefty price tag and undoubted quality, he has struggled to break into Pep Guardiola's starting line-up.

Ake has made just 24 Premier League appearances during his two seasons at the Etihad Stadium and is currently behind Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, and John Stones in the pecking order at City. Ake could, therefore, reinvent himself as a left-back to become a regular starter for the Premier League champions.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Manchester City kept eight clean sheets in the 10 matches Nathan Ake started in the Premier League last season. They won said matches by a combined scoreline of 21-2. Staying put. Manchester City kept eight clean sheets in the 10 matches Nathan Ake started in the Premier League last season. They won said matches by a combined scoreline of 21-2. Staying put. 💪 Manchester City kept eight clean sheets in the 10 matches Nathan Ake started in the Premier League last season. They won said matches by a combined scoreline of 21-2. Staying put.

The 27-year-old was deployed as a left-back on a number of occasions by Guardiola last term and could reprise this role next season. Manchester City could opt to put their faith in the former Bournemouth star rather than sign a new left-back.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far