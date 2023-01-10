Manchester City interested in signing midfielder likened to Kevin De Bruyne: Reports

Manchester City are interested in signing Moroccan midfielder Bilal El Khannouss from KRC Genk, according to Belgian regional daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

Manchester City have made many big-money additions to their squad since being taken over by their Abu Dhabi-based owners in 2008. However, they have also made a number of smart signings in recent years in the shape of talented young players.

Pep Guardiola's side notably signed Julian Alvarez from Argentinean club River Plate for around €21.5 million last year. They are now set to acquire the services of promising midfielder Maximo Perrone from Velez for under €8 million.

Perrone will not join City Group clubs, but directly Man City right after the Sudamericano Sub20.



Deal worth $8m plus taxes.

It appears the Cityzens intend to continue adding more young players to their ranks. According to the aforementioned source, Genk midfielder El Khannouss has emerged as a transfer target for them.

Manchester City and Napoli are keeping tabs on the Morocco international, as per the report. However, they could struggle to convince Genk to sanction a transfer for him in the near future.

The Belgian Pro League are determined to retain El Khannouss' services until the end of the 2023-24 season. They are seemingly keen to ensure that he continues his development with them before moving to a club in Europe's top five leagues.

Genk also reportedly want the 18-year-old to be the most expensive outgoing transfer in Belgium when he eventually leaves the club. Charles De Ketelaere's €32 million move from Club Brugge to AC Milan last summer currently holds the record.

hln.be/belgisch-voetb… Manchester City en Napoli volgen Bilal El Khannouss nadrukkelijk. Plan van @KRCGenkofficial is om toptalent nog (minstens) 1,5 jaar in Genk te houden, daarna moet hij recordbedrag opleveren. Manchester City en Napoli volgen Bilal El Khannouss nadrukkelijk. Plan van @KRCGenkofficial is om toptalent nog (minstens) 1,5 jaar in Genk te houden, daarna moet hij recordbedrag opleveren. 🇲🇦🇧🇪 @hlnsport hln.be/belgisch-voetb…

With El Khannouss contracted to Genk until 2026, the Belgian club are in a strong position over his future. The English giants would thus have to fork out a significant amount to acquire his services this year or next.

El Khannouss has been likened to Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne

Genk technical coach Michel Ribeiro recently drew parallels between El Khannouss and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. Having previously worked with the 31-year-old at the Belgian club, he sees similarities between the two players. He told The Athletic:

“He [El Khannouss] has 30 eyes. He sees everything. If you have to put one next to Kevin [De Bruyne] that impresses, it’s him. He’s going to be good in a different way.”

De Bruyne rose through the ranks at Genk before eventually making his way to Manchester City. It remains to be seen if El Khannouss will follow the Belgium international's path.

El Khannouss has made 20 appearances across all competitions for Genk since making his senior debut last July. He also made his bow for Morocco during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

