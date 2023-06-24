Manchester City interested in signing Premier League left-back: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly keen to sign Fulham defender Antonee Robinson in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Robinson, 25, has established himself as an important first-team starter for Fulham since arriving from Wigan Athletic for over £2 million in 2020. He has helped them lift an EFL Championship trophy so far.

A left-footed full-back blessed with pace and stamina, the 36-cap USA international impressed with his performances last season. He helped his side finish 10th in the Premier League table, starting 35 games.

According to the Evening Standard, Manchester City have expressed an interest in snapping up Robinson in the ongoing summer transfer window. Marco Silva's side are willing to sell their player for £35 million.

However, Pep Guardiola's side are likely to face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United for Robinson's signature this summer. They are also expected to battle it out with Marseille and AC Milan in the coming months.

Robinson, who is in the final 12 months of his contract, could prove to be a shrewd signing for the Cityzens should he join them. He could provide solid competition to Nathan Ake and Sergio Gomez in the left-back position.

On the other hand, should the American secure a permanent move to the Magpies soon, he would emerge as a regular starter for them. He would likely displace Dan Burn from Eddie Howe's plans.

So far, the Manchester City-linked left-back has scored three goals and contributed five assists in 107 games across all competitions for Fulham.

Jack Grealish hits out at his critics following his treble celebrations for Manchester City

Earlier this month, Jack Grealish was seen on a three-day bender to mark Manchester City's treble triumph. Pictures of Grealish indulging in alcoholic drinks while on top of the parade bus attracted criticism from fans and pundits alike.

When asked to share his opinion on the recent criticism of his celebration, Grealish decided to stand his ground and defended his actions. He told talkSPORT:

"I'd done something that comes around once in a lifetime. The last time it was achieved, well... I don't know when Manchester United did it, but it hasn't been done for ages. So why not celebrate like that?"

Grealish also stated that he was with the City side the entire time. He said:

"I wasn't on my own, going out with friends, you know? I was with the whole Manchester City team. We enjoyed ourselves on Saturday, Sunday and Monday... the best weekend of my life. I'd just won the Champions League and I was feeling so emotional for those three days. Honestly, I was probably on the biggest emotional high ever."

Grealish has registered 11 goals and 15 assists in 89 games for City so far.

