Manchester City join Liverpool in transfer race to sign £60m rated PL star - Reports

Premier League giants Manchester City have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign Fulham midfielder João Palhinha.

The 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder is one of the top-rated defensive midfielders in the Premier League and was close to leaving Fulham in the summer. Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich reportedly tried to complete a transfer deadline day move for Palhinha. However, a deal couldn't materialize, as Fulham didn't have enough time to sign a replacement.

Despite signing an extension with the Cottagers in September which will keep at the club till 2028, Palhinha is expected to get his big-money move sooner rather than later.

Alongside Bayern Munich, Liverpool are reported to be keeping tabs on the Portuguese international. The Reds are expected to make a move for a holding midfielder after missing out on Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea in the summer.

Palhinha, 28, could be a realistic target for Jurgen Klopp's men. However, the Reds aren't expected to have a free run at the Portuguese, as rumors indicate that Manchester City are also keen on the Fulham star.

According to the Sun, the Cityzens have identified Palhinha as a suitable replacement for Kalvin Phillips, who is expected to leave the club in January in search of regular game time.

Palhinha is reportedly valued at around £60 million by Fulham and could be a top acquisition for either City or Liverpool, considering the player's quality. It will be interesting to see where Palhinha eventually ends up. The 28-year-old holding midfielder has made 14 PL appearances this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

"I feel so sorry for my decisions on him": Pep Guardiola makes honest admission about Manchester City star

Guardiola speaks on Kalvim Phillips

Spanish tactician Pep Guardiola has revealed that he feels "sorry" for English midfielder Kalvin Phillips, given his disappointing spell with the Cityzens.

The 28-year-old joined City in the summer of 2022 in a deal reportedly worth £42 million. Since his move from Leeds United, Phillips has made just 16 PL appearances for City, with 14 of those coming as a substitute.

According to reports, the Englishman could leave the Etihad in the upcoming winter transfer window. Speaking about Phillips, Guardiola admitted that he feels sorry for the midfield. He said [via Sportsbible]:

"I don't know. I feel so sorry for my decisions on him. I am so sorry for the minutes I haven't given him."

Guardiola continued:

"It's just because I visualise something, where I struggle to see him in the team. I am so sorry. I will not say that, because I have to be ruthless. If it was someone, who [made a fuss] I wouldn't care. For the way he behaved with the team-mates, I care about him."