Manchester City join race to sign Liverpool midfield target - Reports

Manchester City have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella. According to TuttoMercatoWeb (via HITC), City manager Pep Guardiola is impressed by Barella's skills, while Jurgen Klopp has openly admired the Italy international in the past.

The glistening City skyline could very well be Barella's new home, especially since they view him as the potential successor to Bernardo Silva. The latter, incidentally, is now on Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) radar, although they haven't made much progress in securing his signature.

But City aren't the only Premier League giants targeting Barella. Earlier in the summer, Liverpool showed a keen interest in Barella, with reports hinting at the Reds readying a bid of around €80 million. Yet, Inter's valuation will raise some concerns for the Anfield giants.

The Serie A outfit have set their asking price at a massive €120 million for the 26-year-old midfielder. Given Liverpool's recent shopping spree, having acquired Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szobozlai, it's a stretch to imagine them splurging again this transfer window. On the other hand, Manchester City may have fewer issues with meeting the reported asking price.

Barella enjoyed an impressive season with Inter Milan, racking up six goals and seven assists in 35 Serie A appearances. He was also vital in their run to the Champions League final, playing 12 games and scoring three goals.

Liverpool and Manchester City could begin negotiations over Etihad outcast Kalvin Phillips

Liverpool find themselves potentially locking horns with Manchester City on the negotiating table this summer. According to a report from the Daily Mail, the Reds are targeting City's Kalvin Phillips. The two clubs were last involved in transfer business with each other back in 2015, when Raheem Sterling left Anfield for the Etihad Stadium.

Phillips, tagged as an 'intriguing option' by the Reds, had a rather lukewarm debut season at the Etihad. While he proudly sports a treble on his resume, he's been somewhat overshadowed, as he played just 21 games in all competitions. With players like Rodri proving unmovable from the starting XI, and playing time reduced, Phillips may be weighing his options.

But as Phillips possibly considers a move, Liverpool looms large. Their holding midfielder Fabinho seems to be on his way out, opening up a prime spot that Phillips could seamlessly fill. Yet, while the Anfield doors might appear welcoming, there's the not-so-small matter of whether City would entertain selling to a direct rival.