Manchester City keen on move to sign 26-year-old England international this summer: Reports 

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City midfielder James Maddison in the summer. However, Premier League rivals have also made inquiries about the player this month.

Maddison, 26, has emerged as one of the Premier League's top attackers at the King Power Stadium. He has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 16 games across competitions this season.

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester City are taking an interest in Maddison as uncertainty grows over the futures of midfield duo Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva. Pep Guardiola's side are keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham.

However, they have also added Maddison to their shortlist for the summer. Guardiola has identified an issue with a lack of goals from those playing behind Erling Haaland. The Norweigan has scored 31 goals across competitions.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL In case you needed reminding, James Maddison is pure class In case you needed reminding, James Maddison is pure class 🎯💪 https://t.co/sFym62fpdr

Maddison is entering the final 12 months of his contract with Leicester and has not desired to extend his stay at the King Power Stadium. There is an expectation that the Foxes will not be able to keep hold of the English midfielder in the summer, even if they retain their Premier League status.

The former Norwich City attacker was also the subject of two failed bids from Newcastle United last summer. The Magpies failed to reach Leicester's £60 million valuation of the player.

Manchester City reject approach from Barcelona for Silva

Bernardo Silva wants to move to Barcelona.

Speculation is growing over the future of Manchester City midfielder Silva. According to 90min, the Cityzens have turned down an approach from Barcelona for the Portuguese attacker. Guardiola's side's stance is that the player will not be allowed to leave this month.

Barca have been in the market for a new midfield signing and hold a long-term interest in Silva. The 28-year-old has been a vital member of the City team throughout the years. He has featured 30 times across competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

He’s the first City player to win the award in three consecutive months For the third time in a row, Bernardo Silva is Manchester City’s Player of the Month.He’s the first City player to win the award in three consecutive months For the third time in a row, Bernardo Silva is Manchester City’s Player of the Month.He’s the first City player to win the award in three consecutive months 🔥 https://t.co/QRZJjMT63V

Silva has two years left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, but Manchester City's interest in Maddison could see him depart the club in the summer. However, the Portuguese looks likely to remain at the Premier League club until then. According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Silva wants to leave and join the Blaugrana.

He joined City from AS Monaco in 2017 for £43 million and has made 281 appearances for the club, scoring 50 goals and contributing 56 goals. He has won the Premier League four times, the FA Cup once, and the League Cup on four occasions.

