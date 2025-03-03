Manchester City keen on signing Real Madrid star next summer with €30m deal lined up: Reports

According to a report by Fichajes.net, Manchester City are interested in signing Real Madrid's backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the summer. City are said to be keen on making structural changes, and Lunin has emerged as one of their defensive targets.

Well known for his shot-stopping ability and quick reflexes, the Ukrainian is an efficient goalkeeper. Despite featuring as a second-choice goalkeeper at the Berbabeu, Lunin has been outstanding in goal in recent times.

The Ukrainian was also instrumental to Madrid's UEFA Champions League triumph last season. In 31 games, he conceded 32 goals and kept 12 clean sheets last season.

In nine appearances this season, he has only conceded 12 goals and has kept four clean sheets. Lunin's goalkeeping brilliance has not gone unnoticed as City are looking table an offer for him in the forthcoming transfer window.

Manchester City are reportedly attracted to his development and performance in goal in recent seasons. If signed, his shot-stopping ability could enhance City's defensive prowess and outlook.

The aforementioned report also claims that Ederson's uncertain future at the Etihad could be what is prompting City to sign a new goalkeeper. Meanwhile, City's second-choice goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega, has struggled to impress and compete with Ederson in goal.

Thus, Lunin's possible signing could improve the level of competition in the goalkeeping department. Ederson and Ortega's contract at the Etihad is scheduled to expire in June 2026.

Lunin, 26, could be a decent long-term replacement for City's first or second-choice goalkeepers if either of them decides to leave at the expiration of their contract.

City are also reportedly willing to pay €30 million to secure Lunin's signing. This is a fee that is expected to convince Real Madrid to sell the Ukrainian.

How has Manchester City's first-choice goalkeeper Ederson performed this season amid Andriy Lunin's speculation?

Tottenham Hotspur FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Manchester City's inconsistency this season has arguably affected Ederson's performance. Meanwhile, the porous nature of City's defense has also made the Brazilian concede avoidable goals.

In 28 appearances this season, Ederson has conceded 43 goals and only kept seven clean sheets. Given his quality as a top-rated goalkeeper in Europe, the Brazilian has underperformed.

However, Ederson remains a key player for City as they look to secure a top-four spot in the Premier League this season.

