Manchester City keen to thwart Real Madrid transfer plans by signing Lionel Messi teammate: Reports 

Manchester City are interested in signing Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate, Nico Paz, according to Fichajes. The 20-year-old, who emerged as a highly rated talent at Real Madrid, joined FC Como this year and has since become an integral part of the Serie A side.

Paz joined Los Blancos as an 11-year-old in 2016 and made 49 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla before being promoted to the first team. However, he managed only eight appearances for the senior side last season before being sold to FC Como for a reported fee of €6 million.

Under Cesc Fabregas, Paz has flourished in Italy, scoring six goals and providing three assists in just 23 appearances. Operating as an attacking midfielder, he is known for his dribbling ability and creativity, having created 40 chances in the league - only three players have created more.

Although Real Madrid retain a buy-back clause, Manchester City are one of the clubs interested, with Pep Guardiola viewing him as a player with immense potential. With Kevin De Bruyne’s future uncertain, the Cityzens may be in the market for an attacking midfielder.

However, Fabregas has made it clear that Como were determined to keep Paz. While confirming Real Madrid’s buy-back clause, he emphasized the club’s commitment to securing the player’s future.

“Even if Real Madrid don’t activate their buy-back clause, Como won’t sell him for 40 or 50 million because we want to build a future and an identity with this group of talented young players,” he said (via Managing Madrid).

Paz’s development will be fascinating to follow, given his consistency in just his second full season. While a return to Real Madrid appears unlikely due to their attacking depth, several clubs could be eager to secure the talented midfielder’s services.

What Lionel Messi said about former Real Madrid youth prospect Nico Paz

After impressing with Como, Nico Paz received a call-up from Lionel Scaloni for Argentina during the October international break. He made his debut against Bolivia, where he came on as a substitute and provided an assist for Lionel Messi.

Messi, who scored a hat-trick in that match, was full of praise for the young midfielder.

“Now Nico Paz has made his debut, and he has a lot of quality and I hope he continues to grow. He has a great head, he understands the game perfectly and I hope he continues like this. He played, he enjoyed it and I think he’ll feel comfortable in this team because he likes having the ball,” Messi stated after the game against Bolivia (via Goal).

Since making his debut for his country, Paz appears to have improved his game in front of goal, scoring six times in 18 appearances. He has certainly been instrumental in Como’s impressive recent run in Serie A, with the team currently sitting 13th, five points above the relegation zone.

