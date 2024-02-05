Manchester City keeping tabs on Liverpool and Barcelona midfield target - Reports

According to The Athletic, Manchester City are contemplating a summer move for Barcelona and Liverpool target Joshua Kimmich.

The midfielder's Bayern Munich future looks uncertain and he could be on the move in the 2024 summer. Given Kimmich's quality and reputation, top clubs are on notice.

Pep Guardiola has often stayed away from chasing players from his old clubs. The Spaniard made Kimmich a prominent figure in German football during his spell with Bayern. From being a second-division player at RB Leipzig, Kimmich became a regular at Bayern during the 2015-16 season.

However, Kimmich's deal with the Bavarians will expire at the end of the 2024-25 season. The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away and clubs like Barcelona and Liverpool are keeping tabs on him.

The Daily Mail reported in January that the Reds admire Kimmich and are ready to battle for his signature. Barca have been long-term admirers of the player and as per the Mail, they are set to reignite their interest in the summer.

Manchester City, meanwhile, missed out on Declan Rice in the summer as the Englishman joined Arsenal. Despite having Rodri in his squad, Pep Guardiola wants to add a defensive midfielder to his ranks.

Kimmich, an experienced campaigner in the Bundesliga and also for the German national team, could be a perfect fit. The midfielder has made 370 appearances for Bayern, scoring 41 goals and providing 100 assists. He is also an 82-time Germany international, scoring six and assisting 19 goals.

This term, the 28-year-old has made 23 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and laying out six assists. He is rated at a market value of €75 million by Transfermarkt.

Barcelona want Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to replace Xavi: Reports

Xavi recently announced that he will step down as the Barcelona manager at the end of the 2023-24 season. Jurgen Klopp has also revealed his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the current campaign.

Barca need a new manager and according to TV3, club president Joan Laporta has told his inner circle that he wants Klopp to take charge of Azulgrana.

Klopp has already said that he won't be taking charge of a club or a national team next season. However, an offer from Barcelona could be too big for the Liverpool boss to pass on.