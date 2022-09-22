Manchester City legend David Silva fined for grabbing and injuring woman during brawl at festival: Reports

Manchester City legend David Silva has reportedly been fined for grabbing a woman during a brawl in Gran Canaria.

According to Tiempo de Canarias (via The Telegraph), Silva was part of a fight, which involved his brother and a third person at the Maspalomas festival.

The report claims that Silva grabbed the arm of the woman 'to move her away', which caused her to fall to the ground.' Court documents claim that Silva, who now plays for Real Sociedad, was fined €1,080. However, the case did not go to trial as the three admitted to the 'proven facts' of the case.

The incident reportedly happened in the early hours of June 19, 2022. The woman in question is said to have suffered multiple injuries, including post-traumatic cervical pain and contusion on the left elbow. She also suffered lacerations on the second finger of her left hand, lacerations on both knees and lacerations on both legs.

The woman required medical assistance on the ground but did not require urgent or serious treatment. The court concluded that the former Manchester City midfielder was the 'perpetrator responsible for a minor crime of injuries' and was required to pay €520 in compensation to the woman by way of civil liability.

Meanwhile, Silva's brother, Fernando Antonio Jiménez Silva, was alleged to have struck another man in the face and continued fighting on the ground.

The third person reportedly threw a stone at a man, causing a wound that required surgery. He also threatened a man with a knife and was sentenced to eight months in prison for the wounding incident.

David Silva proud of the legacy he has left at Manchester City

The veteran playmaker returned to Manchester last week as his Sociedad side beat United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Europa League.

Silva has a statue in his honor at the Etihad Stadium after playing 436 times for Manchester City while also winning 11 major trophies. Speaking about the legacy he has left at the club and the evolution of the team, the Spaniard stated (as per The Metro):

"It’s generations, isn’t it? We were the first set who were tasked with trying to change the situation the club found itself in. And now they are doing really well. We all know the incredible work Pep is doing. The players are also very good. They have adapted very well."

"They are always winning the league and fighting in Europe too. That’s the last thing left to do. Everything I was told when I arrived is in the process of happening. [Manchester City] started very well. [Erling] Haaland is scoring lots of goals, which of course is good for the team."

