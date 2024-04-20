Manchester City line up Real Madrid managerial target as Pep Guardiola's replacement: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly set their sights on Xabi Alonso as Pep Guardiola's successor while Real Madrid are also interested.

Spanish outlet Diario AS reports that City have earmarked Alonso as a top candidate to replace Guardiola. That's if the Spanish coach doesn't extend his contract which expires in the summer of 2025.

Alonso has majorly impressed at Bayer Leverkusen and guided Die Werkself to the Bundesliga title this season. He broke Bayern Munich's 11-year stranglehold on the German top-flight league crown and his side are unbeaten across competitions.

The Spanish tactician turned down approaches from Bayern and Liverpool to commit his future to Leverkusen. He has two years left on his contract but his exciting brand of football and his team's form has all of Europe looking at him.

Manchester City have come into the equation and could rival Real Madrid for his services. Guardiola has been at the Etihad since July 2016 and is the Cityzens' most successful manager with 16 major trophies won.

Guardiola guided City to the continental treble last season but his side can't follow that feat this season. Madrid knocked them out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarterfinals. Carlo Ancelotti is in charge of Los Blancos and the Italian signed a new two-year deal in December.

However, Alonso is still in the La Liga giants' sights and they view him as Ancelotti's long-term successor. He's overseen 55 wins in 81 games in charge at BayArena.

Carlo Ancelotti responds to criticism over Real Madrid's win against Manchester City

Carlo Ancelotti laughed off critics.

Alonso looks to be on Real Madrid and Manchester City's radar and the European giants met this week. Ancelotti's Los Blancos prevailed with a 4-3 win on penalties after a 1-1 draw (4-4 aggregate) in the Champions League quarterfinals.

However, there has been a debate over the manner in which the La Liga heavyweights booked their place in the semifinals. City controlled proceedings with 68% of the possession and 33 attempts to the visitors' eight at the Etihad.

Ancelotti was asked about the criticism his side received for their defensive performance (via Madrid Xtra):

"Criticism after City? People can have an opinion. We did what we had to do. I have not met any of our fans who was sad. Or not yet (laughs)."

Real Madrid took the lead through Rodrygo in the 12th minute before Kevin De Bruyne equalized for Manchester City in the 76th minute. Resolute defending from the visiting Los Merengues took the tie to extra time and penalties. Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin produced heroics, saving Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic's attempts.