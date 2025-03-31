Manchester City linked with record-breaking deal for Arsenal star amid Real Madrid interest: Reports

Manchester City have joined Real Madrid in an emerging battle to land Arsenal centre-back William Saliba, with both clubs preparing to meet the Gunners' asking price. According to reports out of Spain (via CaughtOffside), the French international is now garnering serious interest from two of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Saliba has been a defensive pillar for Mikel Arteta’s team this season, playing 27 league games and helping the Gunners keep 11 clean sheets. He has long been admired at Real Madrid, who see him as a long-term option at their backline.

But Pep Guardiola’s side are now considering a move, due to concerns about their own defensive depth with an eye toward next season. The Gunners have communicated their unwillingness to lose one of their biggest assets, and are said to be preparing a fresh offer for a contract to reflect Saliba’s increasing status.

However, both Real Madrid and Manchester City are preparing to test the Gunners’ resolve with potential bids to break the defender transfer record. With Arsenal looking to challenge in more than one competition, they will need to determine if it is worth letting go of the Frenchman.

Martin Zubimendi edges closer to Arsenal move despite Real Madrid interest: Reports

According to new reports from Spain, Real Madrid will be set to ignore Martin Zubimendi, who is instead likely to join Arsenal in the summer. The Real Sociedad midfielder has been coveted by Europe's best for some time, and while he resisted a move last year, his time in San Sebastian now looks to be drawing to a close.

Arsenal have been working on a deal for more than a year. Although talks of a deal in January were wide of the mark, the Gunners are thought to remain in a strong position to secure the Spaniard. Zubimendi has reportedly approved a move and the Gunners are willing to pay his €60 million release clause.

Real Madrid want to convince the 26-year-old to join their host of midfielders at the Bernabeu to boost their local talent reserve. Zubimendi is set to face competition at Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield with the likes of Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni already vying for minutes.

The midfielder is believed to favor a more straightforward route to regular first-team minutes with the Gunners, making him a key signing for them. Jorginho and Thomas Partey are both likely to leave at the end of their respective contracts, and Mikel Arteta requires a dependable figure in the midfield.

