Manchester City lodge £70 million bid to sign Brazil international – Reports

Manchester City have reportedly tabled a £70 million bid to sign West Ham United ace Lucas Paqueta to bolster their midfield this summer.

The Cityzens, who secured a European treble past season, are hoping to fine-tune their star-studded squad in the ongoing summer transfer window. They have so far signed centre-back Josko Gvardiol in a £77 million move and midfielder Mateo Kovacic for a potential £30 million this summer.

Manchester City have also parted ways with a few of their stars ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season. They have lost the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Benjamin Mendy and Yangel Herrera so far.

According to Ge Globo, Pep Guardiola's side have identified Paqueta as their potential third summer signing. They have made a £70 million bid to the Hammers, who are expected to decline the initial offer.

Paqueta, who joined David Moyes' side from Lyon in a deal worth up to £51 million last summer, has been on City's transfer radar for quite a while. He was linked with them as a potential replacement for Bernardo Silva ahead of the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

A left-footed advanced playmaker, the 42-cap Brazil international opened his fresh chapter at the London Stadium on an excellent note. He registered five goals and seven assists in 41 appearances across competitions, helping his team lift the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy.

Should Paqueta seal a permanent switch to Manchester City soon, he could prove to be a decent signing for them. He would provide competition to Kevin De Bruyne and allow Bernardo Silva to shift out to the right flank. If required, he could also operate in a deeper role.

West Ham, meanwhile, are expected to ask for a higher fee than the aforesaid £70 million for the Brazilian's services. They have already lost their captain Declan Rice to Arsenal in a potential £105 million switch and Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta for over £26 million so far.

Manchester City keen to sign Frenchman

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester City are interested in signing Crystal Palace star Michael Olise as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez this summer. They are keen to make the most of the Chelsea target's £35 million release clause before the end of August.

Olise, 21, has impressed Pep Guardiola's side with his technical ability and his eye for a pass over the past two seasons. Since arriving from Reading for £8 million in 2021, he has netted six goals and contributed 19 assists in 71 overall appearances for Roy Hodgson's outfit.

A left-footed silky dribbler, Olise has a contract until June 2026 at Selhurst Park and could prove to be a fine signing for Manchester City. He would provide proven competition to Bernardo Silva on the right flank and could also play in a number 10 role when required.