Manchester City made shock move to sign Barcelona star in February - Reports

According to Barca Blaugranes, Manchester City tried to sign Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal in February. The report further added that City planned on loaning Yamal to La Liga club Girona.

Yamal has been the history-maker for club and country in recent times. He has so far made five appearances for Xavi's side this season, registering two assists. Last season, Yamal became the youngest player in Barca's history to make a first-team appearance.

Yamal recently became Spain's youngest ever player and youngest ever goalscorer. Hence, the player certainly has a bright future ahead of him, and the Cityzens are keen on adding the player to their ranks, and they made an attempt in February 2023.

Barcelona, though, are unlikely to let Yamal go in the near future. He is one of the brightest prospects to emerge from the La Masia Academy in recent times. The 16-year-old is widely tipped to have a great career at the club.

Former Manchester City defender Eric Garcia spoke about his loan exit from Barcelona

Since joining Barcelona from Manchester City, Eric Garcia has failed to adapt to the Catalan club. He has now joined La Liga side Girona on loan as the Spaniard looks to rejuvenate his career. Garcia recently said that after having conversations with Michel, it was clear to him what the team needed from him.

Speaking on his decision to join fellow Catalan club Girona on loan, Garcia said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“When I spoke to the coach it was very clear to me. He told me how he saw me and how he thought I could help the team. His way of seeing football is the same way I have coached in my previous teams and I thought it was a good opportunity.”

He further added about the prospect of succeding at Girona:

"As I said, it was one of the keys. I like the style of play and I’m used to it. I think I can contribute a lot. I’m very excited, to be honest. I think it could be a very good season for me and I will try to help the team as much as possible."

Garcia, 22, has played for top European clubs like Manchester City and Barcelona during his career. Hence, the defender could become a useful asset for Girona during the 2023–24 season.