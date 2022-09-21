Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants to reunite with Barcelona legend on a free transfer in 2023: Reports

According to El Nacional, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is interested in acquiring the services of Sergio Busquets from Barcelona.

Busquets is in the final year of his contract with the Catalan club. However, it seems unlikely that the midfielder will renew his contract and stay at the club, where he has spent his entire career.

A move to the MLS could be on the cards for the veteran midfielder. That said, he is still a crucial player for the Blaugrana after playing five games under Xavi Hernandez this season. The midfielder is confident that he has time left at the very top level.

Guardiola has been a huge admirer of the Spanish World Cup winner since his time at Camp Nou as the coach. According to the aforementioned report, the Cityzens can offer the player a contract with the option of playing in the MLS for two more years.

However, Busquets is yet to make up his mind on his future. He is unsure about playing for a top European club after leaving Barcelona as it might be interpreted as a betrayal to the Blaugrana.

Busquets is also keen to assess his performance in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 first.

Alvaro Morata says was in contact with Xavi Hernandez over a potential move to Barcelona

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata was in contact with Xavi Hernandez

Alvaro Morata made a return to Atletico Madrid at the start of the season after spending two seasons away from the club on loan at Juventus.

The Bianconeri had the chance to buy Morata permanently for a fee of €35 million but decided to let the forward return to Madrid.

The player recently revealed that he was in contact with Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez over a potential move to Camp Nou. Here's what Morata told El Larguelo:

"There were options to go to Barça. I went to speak with Allegri and he told me I wasn't going anywhere, that he wanted me to play with [Dusan] Vlahovic. I had another four or five offers, all of them really good, but in the end, Atletico Madrid had the final word."

Morata added:

"Xavi called me and we spoke about football. It's an honor that a coach like Xavi has you in his mind. He convinced me with his speech. Even more [as] I watched him play while growing up in Las Rozas de Madrid."

