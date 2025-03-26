Manchester City and Manchester United among clubs keen on teenage star, will be asked to pay £100m to sign him: Reports

Southampton have reportedly placed a price tag of around £100 million on Manchester United and Manchester City target Tyler Dibling ahead of the summer. The England U-19 international has emerged as one of the finest young talents in the Premier League, attracting interest from a number of top teams.

Ivan Juric's Saints appear destined for an immediate return to the English second tier after months of disappointing showings on the pitch but Dibling may remain in the Premier League. The 19-year-old has been a shining light in a generally poor Southampton side, earning plaudits and rave reviews for his displays for the team.

The Telegraph reports that the Saints are aware of plans to steal Tyler Dibling away from them in the event of their likely relegation from the top flight but will only accept offers of £100 million for him. The club wishes to maximize its returns on the teenager, with Manchester United and Manchester City keen on the player.

Dibling came through the ranks at Southampton, spending a few weeks on the books of Chelsea aged 16 before returning to the Saints. The youngster has scored two goals in 25 league appearances for his club this season but his all-round game has received wide acclaim.

The queue of clubs eyeing the youngster includes Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich, and RB Leipzig. The teenager was the subject of direct talks in January as Tottenham sought to sign attacking reinforcement but a move never materialized.

With his price tag, it is difficult to see any sides opting to pay that much for a player who has one top-flight season under his belt.

Manchester United, Manchester City among sides eyeing Belgian goalkeeper: Reports

Manchester United and Manchester City are among a number of Premier League sides keen on Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens in the summer, as per reports. The Belgian shot-stopper has emerged as one of the finest in the Belgian Pro League, with his exploits earning him a call-up to the senior national team this month.

CaughtOffside reports that both Manchester clubs, as well as Arsenal and Newcastle United, are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old goalkeeper ahead of a possible switch. The former Club Brugge man is expected to cost around €20-25 million as the interest in him grows, particularly from England.

Manchester United are unconvinced of the long-term quality of Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, leading to their interest in Lammens. Similarly, Manchester City are preparing for the exit of Ederson and are eyeing Lammens as a potential replacement for the Brazilian shot-stopper.

