Manchester City monitoring Arsenal target who could cost over £100 million: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly monitoring West Ham United ace Declan Rice, who has been heavily linked with a permanent move to Arsenal, ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Rice, 24, has emerged as a hot topic of discussion since the turn of the year as he is in the final 14 months of his deal. He has attracted interest from Premier League giants like Arsenal, Chelsea, and even Manchester United of late.

In his column for Football Insider, reliable journalist Pete O'Rourke provided insight into Rice's potential future destinations. Stating that Manchester City are currently keeping close tabs on the 41-cap England international, he wrote:

"Manchester City continue to monitor the situation of West Ham captain Declan Rice. He will cost a fee in the region of £100 million, and the Cityzens are one of the only sides capable of making that financial commitment. I'm told that Rice could come back on the radar at City despite Arsenal being in the box seat to do a summer deal."

Should the former Chelsea academy star join the Cityzens this summer, he would be a regular starter in a double pivot. He could fill the departing Ilkay Gundogan's boots due to his stellar passing nous and hard-tackling presence.

Rice, who is valued at over £100 million, is eager to seal an exit from West Ham to pursue UEFA Champions League football in the upcoming 2023-23 season. Earlier last December, he revealed while on international duty (via ESPN):

"One hundred percent I want to play in the Champions League. I've been playing consistently well for my club and I feel like I really want to keep pushing. I see my friends who are playing Champions League and for big trophies. You only get one career and you want to look back at what you've won and the biggest games you've played in."

So far, the Arsenal target has netted 14 goals and laid out 13 assists in 240 overall matches for the Hammers.

Manchester City eye summer move for Arsenal teenager: Reports

In his column for Football Insider, Pete O'Rourke claimed that Manchester City are aiming to lure Arsenal teenager Ethan Nwaneri away from the Emirates Stadium in the upcoming summer.

Nwaneri, 16, stole headlines after he became the Premier League's youngest-ever player in his side's 3-0 Premier League victory at Brentford in September last year. He replaced Fabio Vieira in the final stages of the away contest.

He wrote:

"Pep Guardiola's side are also plotting a raid on Arsenal for record-breaking sensation Ethan Nwaneri. Manchester City are growing in confidence that they can sign the 16-year-old – who became the youngest-ever Premier League player when he featured against Brentford last year. Chelsea have also been keeping tabs on his situation."

Since joining the Gunners' academy in 2016, Nwaneri has cemented himself as a top midfield prospect. He has registered nine goals and five assists in 21 matches for his U18 side and has contributed an assist in 11 U21 games.

