Manchester City News Roundup: Joan Laporta's comments on Pep Guardiola and Leo Messi, Cityzens starlet could leave the club - 17th December 2020

Manchester City's struggling start to the campaign was worsened after a disappointing 1-1 draw at the Etihad to West Brom. Despite seeing a staggering 78% of the ball and 26 shots on the night, their wasteful finishing came back to haunt Pep Guardiola as Manchester City dropped points for the seventh time in 12 league games.

With a game against an in-form Southampton on the horizon, here, we take a look at the latest Manchester City news.

Joan Laporta discusses Leo Messi and Pep Guardiola

FC Barcelona star Leo Messi

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi's future has been the topic of immense debate over the last few months. Manchester City were realistically considering the possibility of signing him in the summer but the move failed to materialise. While Messi can leave the club on a free come summer, PSG have also emerged as strong contenders for his signature.

However, Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta claimed that he wants Messi to remain at the club until the end of his career. Speaking on the Manchester City and PSG target, Laporta expressed (h/t: Mail);

"I can only imagine him [Leo Messi] in a Barça shirt. And I will do everything possible to make sure he continues to wear it with the number 10 on his back. I think it suits him very well. I know Leo and I think he just wants to keep playing, and focus on winning another Champions League. People say to me: "why don't you talk to him?" But he already knows what I think."

634 - Lionel Messi has scored 634 goals for @FCBarcelona

in all competitions. Since 2008/09, he has scored 30+ goals in each of his 12 campaigns, being the 2011/12 his most productive season (73 goals). Feeling#Messi #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/qOWUlcPk7s — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 4, 2020

He added,

"He knows that if I'm president the first thing I'll do is to work out how I can convince him to stay until the end of his career."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has also been linked with a return to his former club, Barcelona, over the course of the last year or so, despite the Catalan publicly stating that he is not set for a return to the Nou Camp. However, the speculation still remains after Victor Font, another presidential candidate, claimed that Guardiola's return will help make Messi's decision to stay an easier one.

Addressing his relationship with the Manchester City boss, Laporta remarked;

"With Pep [Guardiola] I have an open line. He's a friend, I talk to him, and he's the best coach in the world. But I knew what his situation was at City. So, I never took that step."

3 - Pep Guardiola is the third manager to eliminate Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the Champions League on more than one occasion, along with Marcello Lippi (1995/96, 2002/03) and Ottmar Hitzfeld (2000/01, 2006/07). Nemesis. #UCL pic.twitter.com/tdj7myw9Ui — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 7, 2020

"The problems we'll face are so big now that I can't be thinking about what could happen in years to come, even with a friend. I'm worried about Barça. I'm not worried about things that are external to the club. Obviously, I wish him and Txiki [Begiristain], and all those people I love who are there, all the best."

Guardiola recently signed a contract extension at the club which ensures that he is tied down to Manchester City until 2023.

Jayden Braaf set to leave Manchester City

Jayden Braaf in action for Manchester City

Manchester City starlet Jayden Braaf is set to depart from the club after a 'breakdown in communications' with the club, as per reports. The 18-year-old is one of the most highly-rated prospects on the Cityzens' books and he has drawn comparisons to former City star and Borussia Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho for his sublime ability at his age.

A report from England claims that Manchester City could allow him to depart the club with several clubs across the Eredivisie and Bundesliga interested in his services. They could potentially even sanction a permanent departue of Braaf for a fee of £8m.

