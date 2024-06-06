Manchester City offer Bernardo Silva to Barcelona for Manchester United target: Reports

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Manchester City are keen to initiate a swap deal involving Bernardo Silva with Barcelona for Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder has been a target for the Red Devils since they hired Erik Ten Hag two years ago.

The former Ajax midfielder has, however, not been keen to move to the Red half of Manchester, often appearing lukewarm about a potential move. A move to Pep Guardiola's champions could however present a more enticing offer for De Jong. The Cityzens have assembled one of the best teams in the world, winning an unprecedented four Premier League titles in a row.

Meanwhile, Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move away from the champions. The Portuguese midfielder has a release clause of £50 million. He has achieved everything he can in club football under Pep Guardiola and could be open to a new challenge.

The report suggests that Manchester City have offered Bernardo Silva and cash to Barcelona for the Manchester United target. Knowing the Catalan's dire financial straits, this could prove too good to be true for Joan Laporta and the Catalan shot callers to turn down.

If the deal goes through, the Portuguese star could follow a number of players who made the switch from Etihad to Camp Nou. These include the likes of Joao Cancelo (loan), Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres, and City legend Sergio Aguero.

Manchester United likely to be shortchanged by Manchester City's manager's relationship with Barcelona and Bernardo Silva offer

Manchester United might be left sitting alone in the corner with nothing to show for their public pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. This comes following Manchester City getting into the picture. The once-noisy neighbors have a more stable project at the moment and boast one of the best managers in the world on their books.

City's manager, Pep Guardiola enjoys the benefit of being a legend in both clubs. He can pull strings that would be unimaginable to the Red Devils if he wants the Dutchman in his team. The Catalan tactician is a bonafide student of the great Johan Cruyff, playing under him and implementing his philosophies in all his teams since he took to management.

De Jong would arguably find it hard to turn down the opportunity to play for such a legendary manager, implementing the style of his illustrious countryman. This is especially in favor of joining a struggling Manchester United. If Manchester City are interested in the Barcelona man, it could mark a disappointing end for the Red Devil's pursuit of him.