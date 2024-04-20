Manchester City open talks with Barcelona star's father as they eye surprise move - Reports

Manchester City have opened up talks with Barcelona star Yamine Lamal's father, as they prepare to make an audacious move for the teenage prodigy. Lamal has taken Camp Nou by storm with his performances and is one of the most valued players at the club currently.

The 16-year-old has broken into the first-team under Xavi Hernandez's leadership in Catalonia, and so far, he has only exceeded expectations. Working alongside older players like Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong, Lamine Yamal has scored four goals and provided three assists in 30 La Liga games. He has also been impressive in the Champions League, assisting twice in 10 games.

His talent has been recognized as generational, and he has already joined up with Spain's national team. It is hardly any surprise that the youngster has garnered attention and suitors from football juggernauts across Europe. Now, according to El Nacional, Manchester City are interested in Yamal, alongside clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and others.

The report has revealed that the Cityzens are particularly interested in his services, as they have already reached out to his father. Notably, they approached the youngster in the summer before he became a professional for Barcelona. The interest has not waned, and manager Pep Guardiola has given instructions to get in contact with the youngster's father.

The report has also claimed that Manchester City could be prepared to offer in excess of €100 million to Barcelona for Lamine Yamal's services. The Blaugrana will not be too pleased about letting go of their generational talent, but they currently wallow in financial doldrums, and this could present an opportunity for pure profit.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez praises Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi

Barcelona eventually crashed out of the UEFA Champions League, after Paris Saint-Germain beat them 4-1 in the second leg. However, it will take little away from the performances of their youngsters Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal across this season

The duo have joined up with the first team and exceeded expectations all round, and it is no surprise that Xavi has reserved praise for them. The Barca manager said to TNT Sports (via Eurosport):

"I think they are ready to compete. They've showed until now a big personality with 16, Lamine and 17, Cubarsi. I'm really proud because we are competing with some teenagers so it's important for the club. The club is alive and I think we have present and future. I'm really proud of these kind of players."

The two players will hope they can continue this impressive run of form throughout the business end of the season, and potentially take it to next season.

