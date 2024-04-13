Manchester City have to pay £85 million to sign Premier League target - Reports

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City target Lucas Paqueta has a £85 million release clause in his West Ham United contract.

City have been courting Paqueta since last year and consider the Brazilian an ideal addition to their squad. Paqueta has been a key player for the Hammers, and has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 37 appearances across competitions.

Since joining West Ham in 2022, Paqueta has been a key player for David Moyes' side. His form has attracted several top European clubs' interest and the 26-year-old has also become a regular for Brazil. He has so far played 44 games for the Selecao, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists.

Manchester City signed Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes last summer, however, they were also linked with Paqueta. City could decide to go all out for him this summer and pay out his release clause. Paqueta has a contract with West Ham until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Pep Guardiola ready to rest Manchester City midfielder Rodri

Following Manchester City's 3-3 UEFA Champions League draw against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 9, Rodri suggested that he had been feeling tired and could do with rest.

Ahead of City's Premier League home game against Luton Town on April 13, Guardiola hinted that he is open to the idea of resting Rodri. He said (via Man City's website):

"If a player doesn't want to play, he won't play, simple. Another player will play."

Guardiola added:

"Take a look at out games and you realise, Is it simple, Rodri is so important for the quality he gives us."

Guardiola also suggested that apart from Rodri, he would like to rest his central defenders, which hasn't been possible due to the international breaks. Rodri, as always, has been a key player for City, making 41 appearances across competitions this season. He has scored eight goals and has provided 12 assists.

