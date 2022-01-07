Manchester City planning to enter talks with Real Madrid linked forward: Reports 

Manchester City and Real Madrid are set to battle it out to acquire the services of Borussia Dortmund's superstar Erling Haaland in the upcoming summer transfer window. As per the latest reports from David Ornstein of The Athletic, City are planning to hold meetings with Haaland's representatives in the coming months.

The upcoming summer transfer window is set to be a busy and interesting one as many clubs have already planned their intentions for next season. One of the biggest talking points will be revolving around the future of 21-year-old Erling Haaland. The striker, who is deemed a future Ballon D'Or winner, is desperate to take the next big step in his career.

A handful of Europe's elite clubs are interested in signing the Norwegian star striker and pundits have already predicted a transfer battle for Haaland during the upcoming transfer window. Haaland, who is now rated as a €150 million player will only cost half that price. This is due to a release clause in his contract which allows him to leave Dortmund if a club can pay a fee of 75 million euros in the upcoming summer.

Now, according to the latest reports from The Athletic, Manchester City are set to be the favorites to sign Erling Haaland during the summer of 2022.

City's club representatives are already planning on conducting a meeting with Mino Riola and the player's father Alfie Haaland in the coming months. However, signing Haaland will not be that easy for Manchester City as European giants Real Madrid are also interested in bringing the player to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Cityzens are well aware of the interest that Madrid have in Haaland, but are hoping that Haaland will choose the English club over Madrid if the Spanish club lands Kylian Mbappe.

Will Real Madrid crush Manchester City's dream of signing Erling Haaland in summer 2022?

When Real Madrid comes calling for you, it is very difficult to say no to the most successful club in the world. Erling Haaland will also go through the same dilemma if Real Madrid solidify their interest and make contact with Mino Rioala for the service of the Norwegian star. However, Madrid are very much obsessed with signing Mbappe from PSG for free next summer.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid will not lose their heads over Haaland. They are waiting for Haaland to opt emotionally for a club, as they know they can't compete with PSG and Manchester City financially. #rmalive | Real Madrid will not lose their heads over Haaland. They are waiting for Haaland to opt emotionally for a club, as they know they can't compete with PSG and Manchester City financially. @marca 🚨🌖| Real Madrid will not lose their heads over Haaland. They are waiting for Haaland to opt emotionally for a club, as they know they can't compete with PSG and Manchester City financially. @marca #rmalive https://t.co/zVabNoWzQc

The addition of Kylian Mbappe to the Real Madrid squad could end up as one of the reasons to not move to Madrid for Haaland. Securing Haaland will not be an easy task for Manchester City, but the club and Pep Guardiola are confident of getting the deal done during the summer of 2022.

