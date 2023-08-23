Manchester City plotting £70m move for England international as Lucas Paqueta deal stalls: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer after missing out on Lucas Paqueta.

The Cityzens were interested in signing Paqueta from West Ham this summer. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, their first bid worth £70 million was rejected, but they were preparing another bid.

However, as per Daily Mail, the recent betting allegations on Paqueta, City have distanced themselves from a potential transfer. They're now looking to sign Eze from Crystal Palace. Manchester City have been monitoring the Englishman for a while but could now make their interest formal.

The 25-year-old has been impressive for Crystal Palace since arriving from Queens Park Rangers in 2020. He has scored 25 goals and provided 11 assists in 95 games across competitions.

His performances for the Eagles also earned Eze an England cap in June this year against Malta in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. He registered 10 goals and four assists in 38 Premier League appearances last season.

Daily Mail reports that Crystal Palace will demand a fee in excess of £70 million for Eze, who has two years remaining in his contract.

Manchester City have suffered a big blow in midfield, with Kevin De Bruyne out of action till at least the new year due to injury. Hence, the Cityzens are looking to strengthen their midfield this summer.

Manchester City set to sign Jeremy Doku

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Cityzens are set to sign Jeremy Doku from Stade Rennais this summer.

The Belgian winger will join in a deal worth €60 million. He will undergo medical tests on Wednesday (August 23) and will soon be unveiled as a Manchester City player.

City parted ways with Riyad Mahrez this summer, as he joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Alhi. Doku, who primarily operates as a right winger, will serve as Mahrez's replacement.

The Belgian winger impressed at Rennes since arriving from RSC Anderlecht in 2020. He has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 92 games across competitions. The 21-year-old has also earned 14 caps for Belgium, scoring two goals.

As per Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola's side also monitored Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise but eventually chose to move for Doku.