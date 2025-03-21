Manchester City preparing €60 million move for Serie A star this summer: Reports

Amid a squad revamp ahead of next season, Manchester City are reportedly plotting €60 million bid for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. Pep Guardiola has made the Dutch international his No. 1 transfer target alongside Atalanta’s Ederson as he looks to refresh an aging midfield that has suffered from form and fitness.

Reijnders has been a huge success since moving to Milan from AZ Alkmaar in 2023. He followed up a good debut season with an excellent second, scoring nine goals to go with three assists in 28 Serie A games. His most recent club showing - a goal and an assist in Milan’s 2-1 comeback victory over Como - reinforced why he is drawing interest from the Premier League champions.

As per Caught Offside, City had initially planned €50 million for the 26-year-old. However, with Milan's insistence and the player's recent contract renewal that runs until 2030, the English club will have to make it €60 million. The Rossoneri would prefer to retain the midfielder, but their path to the Champions League next season is uncertain, which means they will have to weigh up offers that come in.

Given Manchester City’s expected squad overhaul this summer, Guardiola views Reijnders as critical to the next phase of his midfield.

Erling Haaland threatens Manchester City exit if Champions League target not met: Reports

According to latest reports (via TEAMTalk), Erling Haaland has given Manchester City an ultimatum. He will leave the club next summer if the Premier League champions fail to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

The Norwegian striker has reportedly been informed of interest from other clubs and feels that the board have failed to deliver this season. City currently lie fifth in the Premier League table and were recently eliminated from UCL this season by Real Madrid.

Now the onus is on Pep Guardiola’s side to secure a Champions League spot, with just nine league matches still to play. Notably, a fifth spot in the Premier League might also be enough to secure a place in UCL next season.

Interest may also be piqued from Real Madrid, who were keen on Halaand before his move to Manchester City, and remain alert to a possibility. The Norwegian did sign a long-term contract with the Cityzens that has around a decade to run. However, his deal also contains a release clause, meaning the door remains open for a possible exit.

Erling Haaland has been one of the better players at the Etihad this season, racking up 21 goals and three assists in 28 Premier League appearances.

