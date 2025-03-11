Manchester City ready to battle Manchester United in race to sign 25-year-old ex-Barcelona star wanted by Ruben Amorim: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly set to compete with Manchester United for the signature of Sporting CP attacker Franciso Trincao in the summer. This is as per a report from TBR Football, which claims that the Red Devils had already scouted the Portugal international during the January transfer window.

While it remains uncertain as to whether the 25-year-old will leave his current club in the summer, there is a decent chance of this happening due to his contractual situation. With one year left on his deal, Sporting may decide to let go of Trincao once the season is complete to avoid losing him for free in 2026.

A major factor that could pull him towards Manchester United is the prospect of rejoining his former coach, Rubem Amorim, who left Sporting only in November 2024. Additionally, he has been performing to a high level, having made 42 appearances across competitions this season, bagging nine goals and 13 assists.

Manchester City's interest in the player means that the attacker has a tough call to make. He's versatile and capable of playing in wide positions as well as in an attacking midfield role.

With Kevin De Bruyne set to depart at the end of the season, there is a gaping hole in the midfield area. Moreover, the futures of Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and James McAtee are uncertain, which frees up a lot of room in wide attacking positions, too.

Apart from the opportunity to gain regular game time at the Etihad, Trincao could challenge for top honors with the Cityzens. They won four Premier League titles in a row before this year and lifted the Champions League in 2023. Meanwhile, Manchester United are struggling, placed 14th in the league table.

Manchester United and Manchester City interested in Premier League midfielder- Reports

TBR Football has come out with a report claiming that both Manchester City and Manchester United are interested in a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton (via TeamTalk).

The 21-year-old number six has impressed since joining the Eagles in January 2024 from Blackburn. Given that he's contracted at Selhurst Park till the summer of 2029, Wharton's price tag is set at a whopping £70 million.

Even if the aforementioned teams meet this valuation, there is no guarantee of a transfer, with Crystal Palace eager to keep him beyond the summer. So far this campaign, the England international has made 17 appearances across competitions, bagging an assist.

