Manchester City ready to offer new contract to Erling Haaland just months after joining the club - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly ready to offer Erling Haaland a new contract at the end of the season if he continues his goal-scoring form.

The Norway international left Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer after his £51 million release clause was activated by the Cityzens. He signed a five-year contract that saw him become the club's joint-highest earner alongside Kevin de Bruyne, who pockets £375,000 every week.

According to the Daily Star, the defending Premier League champions could offer him better terms in May if he ends up having an impressive debut season. He has already netted 14 times in 10 games across competitions and is on course to break the record for most goals scored in a Premier League campaign.

The record for a 38-goal campaign lies with Mohamed Salah, who scored 32 goals in the 2017-18 season. City have made it a habit to offer new deals to players who have had a good start to life at the Etihad.

Ruben Dias, Bernardo Davies, Aymeric Laporte, and Ederson Moraes were handed new deals after their first season at the club. Haaland has resolved one of manager Pep Guardiola's biggest headaches over the past year or so.

The Spanish tactician may have claimed that Sergio Aguero could not be replaced after the Argentina international left for Barcelona last summer. However, it is fair to say that Haaland has made the centre-forward position his own at Manchester City.

At 22, the world is his oyster and if he continues scoring at this rate, Haaland could break a lot of scoring records that currently seem untouchable.

Alf-Inge claims Erling Haaland could leave Manchester City by 2026

Erling Haaland has just under five years left on his contract at the Etihad but his father, Alfe-Inge Haaland, has claimed that the striker wants to test his abilities in all the big leagues.

Speaking in the documentary 'Haaland: The Big Decision', the former Manchester City and Leeds United right-back said (h/t The Times):

"I think Erling wants to test out his capabilities in every league. Then he can stay in every league for three to four years maximum."

"He could have 2½ years in Germany, 2½ in England, and then in Spain, Italy, France, right? We do not know if it will be like that, but I think he would like to test his abilities in the big leagues."

According to Alf-Inge, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Barcelona, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea were also in the running to sign Haaland before he chose to join Manchester City.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

Poll : 0 votes