Manchester City ready to replace Jack Grealish with 24-year-old Arsenal target: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Pedro Neto, who has also been linked with Arsenal, to replace Jack Grealish in the summer.

City signed Grealish from Aston Villa for a reported fee of £100 million in 2021 and he has contributed 14 goals and 17 assists in 117 games. He played a key role in their treble win last season, registering five goals and 11 assists in 50 games across competitions.

He has, however, struggled this season due to injuries and poor form. Jeremy Doku's arrival from Stade Rennais has affected his playing time further. Grealish has made 28 appearances across competitions this campaign, starting 20 of them and contributing three goals and two assists.

Hence, as per Football Transfers, Manchester City could look to sell Grealish in the summer. They are interested in signing Pedro Neto as the 28-year-old's replacement. The Portuguese winger though, has also been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Neto has been excellent for Wolverhampton Wanderers since arriving from Lazio in 2019 but has massively struggled with injuries. He has missed around 100 games for the club, including 20 so far this season. He has recorded three goals and 11 assists in 23 games across competitions this campaign though.

Neto's contract with Wolves expires in 2027 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €55 million.

Richard Keys on Pep Guardiola's incident with Jack Grealish after Manchester City vs Arsenal

Manchester City played out a goalless draw at the Etihad in the Premier League on Sunday, March 31. It was a frustrating game for the Cityzens, who failed to break down a solid Gunners side.

After the final whistle, manager Pep Guardiola appeared to be giving a talking to to Jack Grealish and explaining some aspects of his performance. Presenter Richard Keys didn't appreciate the animated conversation and said on beIN Sports:

“Save it for the dressing room. It’s all for the cameras, it is so tiresome. Go down the tunnel, he shouldn’t even be on the pitch. Now he’s got to go and tell everybody else what they did wrong.”

Grealish came on in the 61st minute against Arsenal for Mateo Kovacic. He completed 12/16 passes, made one key pass, won 5/6 duels and completed 2/2 dribble attempts.

Meanwhile, with the draw, Manchester City remained third in the standings and are now three points behind leaders Liverpool. Arsenal, meanwhile, are second, a point above City.

Poll : Will Manchester City still win the league after draw with Arsenal? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion