Manchester City ready to sell Jack Grealish to fund move for Liverpool target - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly open to selling Jack Grealish in a bid to raise funds to sign Liverpool target Jude Bellingham.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is on the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs and is expected to leave the Westfalenstadion next summer. Liverpool have been long-term admirers of the 19-year-old, who is expected to blossom into one of the world's best midfielders if he isn't one already.

But the former Birmingham City midfielder will neither be cheap nor easy to sign. Apart from having to beat other potential suitors for his signature, Manchester City and Liverpool would have to cough up north of £100 million for his services.

According to Football Insider, the Cityzens see Grealish as an expendable asset who could be used to part-fund the deal. The English winger was signed for a fee of £100 million in the summer of 2021.

But the 27-year-old, expected to be a major part of manager Pep Guardiola's starting XI, has scored just once in eight league games this season. Furthermore, just six of those have seen him start the game.

Hence, it isn't hard for Manchester City to cushion the blow of potentially losing his services in the future. Bellingham's addition could free up either Phil Foden or Bernardo Silva to play down the flanks instead of midfield.

Grealish is in the prime years of his career and is a terrific dribbler and creator in the final third. The only thing that can drive away potential suitors would be the financial aspects of a deal.

City may not want to make a big loss on the former Aston Villa playmaker, who is also paid £230,000 a week at the Etihad.

Manchester City target praises Liverpool skipper after England's win vs Wales

England's 3-0 win against Wales on 29 November confirmed their spot as group winners in the last 16 of the competition.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Trent Alexander-Arnold on his picture with Jude Bellingham to the BBC:



"I'm just going out with a mate, aren't I... Everyone is saying 'agent Trent' but no.. (laughing)." Trent Alexander-Arnold on his picture with Jude Bellingham to the BBC:"I'm just going out with a mate, aren't I... Everyone is saying 'agent Trent' but no.. (laughing)." https://t.co/LvvqMbUB3Y

Declan Rice, Bellingham, and Liverpool's Jordan Henderson started in a midfield three while Manchester City's Jack Grealish was benched for the third game in a row.

Speaking after the game, Bellingham praised Henderson for the intensity he brought to the midfield, and said (h/t Mirror):

"Hendo brings that intensity every time he plays and when he gives you that confidence to go and press, I can push on and Dec can be aggressive. We won a lot of balls high up the pitch, which was key to us retaining the pressure and keeping them under."

The Reds currently have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Henderson with Bellingham in the England camp. They will hope the duo can nudge the BVB midfielder in the direction of joining the Anfield outfit.

