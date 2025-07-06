Manchester City ready to take big loss on Jack Grealish transfer fee as they name asking price: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly willing to take a massive loss on Jack Grealish as they look to offload him this summer. As per the Manchester Evening News (h/t GOAL), the Cityzens have set an asking price of £40 million to sanction Grealish's exit.
Pep Guardiola and Co. signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021 for a reported transfer fee of £100 million, making him, at the time, the most expensive British player. The 29-year-old signed a six-year deal, donning Sergio Aguero's No. 10 shirt.
Grealish has struggled for consistency during his time at Manchester City, scoring 17 goals and providing 23 assists in 157 appearances across all competitions. Despite this, the England international has been successful at the Etihad Stadium, winning seven trophies, including the 2022-23 treble.
However, Grealish no longer appears to be a part of Guardiola's plans going forward. He was excluded from Manchester City's FIFA Club World Cup squad, where they were knocked out in the round of 16 by Al-Hilal.
While Grealish is contracted with the club until June 2027, the Cityzens would reportedly be willing to cash in for £40 million this summer.
"They punished us on the transitions" - Pep Guardiola provides verdict on Manchester City's 4-3 loss against Al-Hilal
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently admitted his side were punished by Al-Hilal because they failed to be clinical during their 4-3 loss against the Saudi outfit. The Cityzens were subsequently knocked out of the FIFA Club World Cup following their defeat at the Camping World Stadium on June 30.
Bernardo Silva opened the scoring early on, but City found themselves trailing in the second half via goals from Marcos Leonardo and Malcom. However, Erling Haaland leveled the scores soon after to take the game to extra time.
Al-Hilal reclaimed the lead through Kalidou Koulibaly, but Phil Foden made it 3-3 just before the first half of extra time ended. Unfortunately for Manchester City, Leonardo completed his brace minutes later to seal a shock 4-3 win.
Following the game, Guardiola said (via TNT Sports):
"We regret a little bit that we allowed them to run a bit more. They defended so deep, the wingers were so quick and Bounou made a lot of saves. In the end, we have to score and be clinical. They arrived more in the transitions. They did not create much in the first half but we did but could not finish it. I had a feeling we could go through but they punished us on the transitions."
Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou had an excellent game, making 11 saves and 16 recoveries to ensure his side qualified for the quarter-finals.