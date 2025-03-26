Manchester City and Real Madrid will need to fork out €120m for Bundesliga ace as transfer race ramps up: Reports

Manchester City or Real Madrid would have to pay a massive €120 million fee to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, according to Sky Sports Germany. The 21-year-old started his senior career with the Bundesliga club in 2020 and is contracted to the reigning Bundesliga champions until 2027.

Florian Wirtz has been a key member of the Leverkusen squad in recent years and has reportedly drawn the interest of several top clubs across Europe, including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Manchester City. The attacking midfielder has made 39 appearances for the German side this season, registering 15 goals and 13 assists.

As per Tribal Football, Bayer Leverkusen are aware of the attention Wirtz has been receiving and are ready to offer their academy graduate a contract extension which includes a release clause. The proposed clause would be applicable from the summer of 2026.

Los Blancos president Florentino Pérez reportedly has his eyes on Florian Wirtz and is keen on bringing the German midfielder to the Santiago Bernabéu. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has reportedly identified the Leverkusen graduate as the ideal replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.

While Florian Wirtz is wanted by many prominent clubs, the reported hefty fee demanded by Bayer Leverkusen could make the transfer race more interesting.

Ferland Mendy reportedly expecting to feature in Real Madrid's upcoming UCL clash against Arsenal

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy is expecting to return to action for Los Blancos' upcoming first leg clash against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, according to Madrid Universal. The match is slated for Tuesday, April 8, at the Emirates Stadium.

Mendy sustained a muscle injury in Los Blancos' Round-of-16 second-leg win against Atletico Madrid on March 12. He has missed one match for the La Liga side since.

Ferland Mendy's potential return to the pitch for the Champions League quarter-final clash will be a great boost to Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's men have dealt with several defensive injuries this season. They currently have five players out with injuries, out of which four are defenders.

Ferland Mendy has contributed to nine clean sheets in 30 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos this season while registering two assists.

