Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann was offered to Manchester City at the start of this transfer window, but the Premier League side didn't really consider the offer at the time.

According to RAC1's Gerard Romero, Griezmann was desperate to leave Barcelona at the end of his first season with the club, which was riddled with uncertainty.

After signing under the tutelage of Ernesto Valverde, Griezmann had to deal with a change of head coach midway through the season, when Quique Setien was appointed, but eventually, the Spaniard too was sacked at the end of the season.

Contamos en @EsportsRAC1



Este verano el entorno de Griezmann sondeó al Manchester City por si valoraban la llegada del francés. En el City no llegaron a valorar la propuesta



Griezmann buscó salida antes del burofax de Leo Messi#mercato — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) September 15, 2020

Griezmann joined Barcelona last summer, for a fee of £108million, from Atletico Madrid, in what was then touted as a dream move for the French attacker. But things soon turned sour, as Griezmann's first season in Barcelona colours turned out to be anything but smooth.

From a team perspective, Barcelona went trophy-less, and finished their season in embarrassment in an 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

From a personal perspective, Griezmann himself was underwhelming, with only 15 goals in 48 appearances.

Griezmann says his future is at Barcelona

Barcelona attacker Antoine Griezmann has said that he will not leave the club this summer

Advertisement

Despite this report from Gerard Romero coming to the fore now, Griezmann had already made it clear that he was not going to leave Barcelona this summer.

"Is my future at Barça? Yes, I don't know why people invent destinations to see if one day they will be right.," Griezmann told M6.

"There I am very good, I know I have the confidence of the club and the coach, so I am fine. It has been a very complicated season for all of us but we aim to restart again."

New Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has already stated that Griezmann will play in his preferred central role, as he attempts to get the best out of the Frenchman.

"With all my respect, Griezmann must play in his position," he told NOS, via SportBible.

Koeman: “The exact same story goes for Griezmann. With all due respect, but Griezmann is no winger. Griezmann has to play on a position where he is used to play, and that fits his qualities. As a coach, it all starts with playing your players on the right position." pic.twitter.com/qewx3QruEU — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) August 21, 2020

"It is not an extreme. It is not. You have to play in your role. This is where the most important part of a coach comes in, knowing your players well and getting the most out of them."

Barcelona will begin their LaLiga campaign on September 26 when they host Villarreal.