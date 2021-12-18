Manchester City reject player-plus-cash deal from Barcelona for Ferran Torres - Reports

Premier League champions Manchester City have reportedly rejected Barcelona's offer of a player-plus-cash for winger Ferran Torres, according to Spanish publication MARCA.

Torres has been on Barcelona's radar for quite some time now. The 21-year-old winger is widely tipped for a move to the Nou Camp in the upcoming January transfer window. However, the Catalan giants might have hit a roadblock in their pursuit of the Spanish international.

According to the report, Manchester City have rejected a player-plus-cash deal that involves Frenchman Ousmane Dembele. The Premier League champions are asking for a fee of around €70 million, something Barcelona cannot afford in the current financial situation.

The Cityzens are only interested in letting Ferran Torres leave if the deal involves just cash. It is understandable why Barcelona would add someone like Ousmane Dembele to sweeten the deal. The 24-year-old winger has entered the final year of his contract with Barcelona and is yet to pen an extension.

Rather than letting Dembele leave on a free transfer come next summer, the Catalan giants are looking to offload Dembele.

Ferran Torres made a great start to his Manchester City career following his move from Valencia last summer. The 21-year-old winger scored 13 goals in his debut season in England.

However, the 2021-22 season has been frustrating for Ferran Torres. The Spanish international has missed the majority of the season after incurring a fractured foot earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are in need of a new attacking player this season. The Catalan giants are an attacker short since Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from the sport after it was revealed that he was suffering from cardiac arrhythmia.

Barcelona have made a disappointing start to the 2021-22 season

Barcelona made a disappointing start to their 2021-22 season which resulted in the sacking of Dutchman Ronald Koeman. The Catalan giants have now appointed former midfield general Xavi Hernandez as their manager. The 41-year-old tactician has a huge task on his hands to improve the situation at the club.

However, things have not gone off to the best of the starts under Xavi. A defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League saw Barcelona finish third in their group and drop down to the Europa League.

Barcelona have also struggled to find consistent form in the league. The Blaugrana are currently eighth in the table, having amassed 24 points from their 16 matches.

