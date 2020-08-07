Manchester City will reportedly demand a sum of around £30 million if they are to part ways with reported Barcelona target, centre-back Eric Garcia.

According to journalist Simon Stone from BBC Sport, the former Premier League champions are ready to part ways with the talented Spaniard. However, it will be on their own terms.

Garcia has been the subject of interest from Barcelona and has also reportedly expressed his interest in returning to the club where he started off his youth career.

This comes after manager Pep Guardiola revealed at a press conference earlier in the week that Garcia had informed Manchester City that he would not extend his current contract. The youngster's deal is set to expire in 2021.

"He has told us he does not want to extend," said Guardiola. "I imagine he wants to play in another place."

Barcelona reportedly interested in bringing Eric Garcia back to the club

Eric Garcia is a summer transfer target for Barcelona

Garcia, who started his career as a youth player at Barcelona, joined Manchester City in 2017. He got his first real break in the first-team squad this season, especially since the league's restart. Garcia and Aymeric Laporte have been Guardiola's preferred combination at the back.

Despite him having only one year left on his current contract, the indications are that City are prepared to keep Garcia if their valuation is not met by potential suitors, including Barcelona.

The BBC said that that City's approach to this deal would be similar to the one they adopted in the deal that eventually took Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich for a fee in the range of £55m.

Despite Sane's clear intent to move to the German champions, City eventually ensured that the explosive German winger only left the club on their own terms.

In Garcia's case, however, City have accepted that any buying club, including Barcelona, would need to include significant add-on clauses for the fee to rise to £30m. The possibility of a straightforward cash upfront deal has been dismissed.

City, though, reportedly still believe Garcia could be persuaded to sign a new deal. And he may yet start Friday's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona, though, are circling and are reported to be interested in taking one of their own, back home. In a deal that could resemble the one made for Gerard Pique some 12 years ago, Garcia is also intent on returning to his home club.