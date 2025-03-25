Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly targeting Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and other massive Premier League stars, among others, for a summer move. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is also said to be included in this six-player list, which features Real Madrid sensation Vinicius Junior.

A report from talkSPORT claims that the Belgian is yet to hold talks over a contract extension with the Cityzens. At the moment, his deal at the Etihad is set to expire in the summer, after which he will become a free agent.

He has been a vital part of Pep Guardiola's setup at Manchester City over the years, making 412 appearances across competitions, bagging 106 goals and 174 assists. De Bruyne has won the Premier League six times and the UEFA Champions League once, among other honors, with the Cityzens.

Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League clubs seem to be targeting a free transfer for Salah as well, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. However, the Egypt international is likely to remain in Europe, with the Reds keen to keep him after rumors linking Trent Alexander-Arnold with a move away.

Besides the two mentioned Premier League stars and Vincius, the clubs in the Middle East are looking at Salah's Liverpool teammate Darwin Nunez. They are also said to be monitoring the situations of Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes and West Ham United winger Mohammed Kudus.

What has Kevin De Bruyne said about his Manchester City exit?

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne addressed his future in September last year. He said that he wasn't ruling out a move to Saudi Arabia if a mega-offer came his way.

The Belgian said he was unsure about his future and that he would have conversations with the club in the months to come. He said at the time (via talkSPORT):

"It's hard to say now [what my next move will be]. We will be sitting around the table in the coming months."

"I have more than enough money. But if an absurd amount comes... that is also for my family, my relatives, my grandchildren, my great-grandchildren and my friends."

As for De Bruyne, it may be time to move on, given he's won all major honors in club football with Manchester City. Several superstars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and N'Golo Kante, among others, are plying their trade in Saudi Arabia.

