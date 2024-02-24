Manchester City set £100 million price tag on star wanted by Saudi Pro League clubs: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly slapped a hefty price tag of £100 million on Kevin De Bruyne, who has been heavily linked with a permanent move to Saudi Arabia of late.

De Bruyne, who will turn 33 this June, has emerged as a top transfer target for the Saudi Pro League in the last few months. His current deal at the Etihad Stadium is set to expire in June 2025, and hence, a number of Saudi clubs are allegedly keen to bid for the superstar.

However, according to talkSPORT, Manchester City have no intention of offloading the Belgian midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window. They are believed to be relaxed about the former Chelsea star's situation and could hand the player a contract extension soon.

To ward off transfer interest from the Saudi Pro League, Pep Guardiola's side have slapped a £100 million asking price on De Bruyne. However, considering the Saudi clubs' spending power, City could still lose the 99-cap Belgium international ahead of the next campaign.

De Bruyne, who left VfL Wolfsburg for an initial £54 million to join his team in 2015, has lifted a staggering 17 trophies at the Etihad so far. The 32-year-old has scored 98 goals and registered 161 assists in 366 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far.

Chris Sutton backs Manchester City to beat Bournemouth in Saturday's league contest

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 3-1 triumph for Manchester City in their Premier League trip to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (February 24). He wrote:

"Manchester City were a bit ugly in their [1-0 home league] win over Brentford on Tuesday night, but they got the job done in the end. I can see something similar happening here, with City having to fight for it but finding a way to win."

Commenting on the hosts' chances this weekend, Sutton concluded:

"Bournemouth have not won since Boxing Day, but they were unlucky not to beat Newcastle United [in 2-2 draw] last week and they don't appear to be in any relegation danger. I can see them scoring against City, but they won't have anything else to celebrate."

The Cityzens, who are hoping to win their fourth straight league title, are second in the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 56 points from 25 games. They are on a stunning 16-match unbeaten run, last tasting defeat in a 1-0 league loss at Aston Villa last December.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are currently 13th with 28 points from 24 outings in the Premier League this term. They have lost all of their last 14 matches against Pep Guardiola's outfit, scoring just eight times.