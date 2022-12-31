Manchester City set to activate release clause of highly rated midfielder - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly set to activate Maximo Perrone's release clause as they look to conclude talks over signing the highly-rated 19-year-old.

According to SPORT (h/t TribalFootball), the Cityzens have been in talks for months to get a deal across the line for the Velez Sarsfield midfielder. He has an €8 million release clause - a figure Man City are happy to meet.

They are also said to have pulled out of the race to sign in-demand SL Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez to focus on Perrone. He specializes as a defensive midfielder - a position where manager Pep Guardiola already has Kalvin Phillips and Rodri to choose from.

So far, he has scored thrice and provided two assists in 33 games across competitions for Sarsfield's senior team. The Argentine club has a history of producing some of South America's finest footballers like Diego Simeone, Carlos Bianchi, and Jose Luis Chilavert.

Manchester City will be hoping Perrone adds his name to that list. He is expected to join the Etihad outfit after the January transfer window.

Given there is a release clause, the Premier League giants shouldn't have trouble dealing with the club if they cough up the cash. They would, of course, have to reach a personal agreement with the player as well.

City spent £42 million to sign Phillips from Leeds United this summer, who will be an obvious hurdle in Perrone's pathway to the first team. But given that he is still just 19 years old, this could be a signing made with the future in mind.

He could also play as a central midfielder - a position that could need reinforcements if Ilkay Gundogan leaves as a free agent at the end of the season.

Manchester City in talks to extend star midfielder's contract

Ilkay Gundogan's Manchester City contract runs out at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Manchester City are believed to be in talks to prevent Ilkay Gundogan from leaving the Etihad at the end of the season.

As per journalist Nicolo Schira (h/t Mundo Deportivo), they want to extend his stay at the club until the summer of 2025. The 32-year-old continues to be an important part of Guardiola's midfield.

He has featured in 22 games across competitions this campaign and alongside Kevin de Bruyne, is one of their most important midfielders. Barcelona are reportedly interested in the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

The prospect of signing a player of his ilk for nothing in transfer fees would be a tasty prospect for the Blaugrana. Their plans, however, could be scuppered if he renews his deal with the current Premier League champions.

