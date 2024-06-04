Manchester City set asking price for transfer of Joao Cancelo amid interest from PL clubs and Barcelona - Reports

Manchester City have reportedly informed Barcelona and other interested parties of their asking price for the permanent transfer of versatile right-back Joao Cancelo this summer. The Portugal international is on the radar of several clubs after City made it clear that they do not intend to move forward with him.

Cancelo saw his City career come to a halt after he fell out with manager Pep Guardiola midway through the 2022-23 season. The manager has reportedly asked that the fullback be sold. Bayern Munich picked him up on loan for the second half of the 2022-23 season and despite impressing, they didn't sign him permanently.

Barcelona signed Joao Cancelo as part of a double loan swoop on transfer deadline day last summer, and he has impressed in Spain. The Catalan giants want the Portugal international beyond his loan spell, and they have begun to engage his parent club in talks over the possibility.

According to Sport, Manchester City have pegged their asking price at €40 million, with La Blaugrana not being the only side interested in the 30-year-old. Arsenal and Chelsea have both been linked with the former Juventus man, as have clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Jorge Mendes, the agent of the full-back, is acting as an intermediary between both clubs as Barcelona hope to secure him on loan for another season. The financial situation of the Spanish club won't allow them spend that much on Cancelo, so they hope to work out a second loan for him. The full-back featured 42 times during his spell in Catalunya, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

Barcelona president wants to sign Joao Cancelo from Manchester City: Reports

Journalist Matteo Moretto has reported that Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants the versatile full-back to remain with them (via Barca Universal).

The club wants to keep both of its loan players, including Joao Felix, who joined on a temporary basis from Atletico Madrid last summer. The pair have received the clear backing of sporting director Deco and Laporta, and new manager Hansi Flick is also in support.

Cancelo featured in both the right-back and left-back positions for the side as they finished second in La Liga in 2023-24, showing his versatility. With the club still lacking full-back depth, the Portuguese star will be a handy addition to their squad next season.